Word on the Street

The U.S. is reportedly mulling terrorism-related sanctions on the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, which works with Palestinians, over the organization’s ties to Hamas…

Iran is still plotting assassination attempts against officials from the first Trump administration involved in the killing of Quds Force head Gen. Qassem Soleimani, FBI operations director Michael Glasheen cautioned on Thursday, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports…

A senior State Department official told lawmakers on Thursday that the U.S. believes there are “no good actors” in the brutal civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the East African nation, and said the U.S.’ focus is on cutting off external support to both parties and achieving a temporary ceasefire, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…

Rabbi Shalom Landau, a Satmar Hasidic leader who posts online videos offering practical, Torah-based advice, has found unlikely supporters in prominent Jordanian-American tech founder Amjad Masad, who is outspokenly critical of Israel, and within white nationalist online subcultures, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

The Senate unanimously passed the bipartisan Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act on Thursday aimed at eliminating loopholes used by museums and other stakeholders to continue possessing Nazi-looted artwork that Jewish families have been trying to recover. “This legislation renews our commitment to Holocaust survivors and their families by ensuring cases are heard on their merit, offering a path to restitution and assurance that such injustices are never forgotten,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who led the legislation with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), said…

New York state Assemblymember Amanda Septimo officially launched a primary challenge to Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY); read JI’s report on Septimo’s candidacy from earlier this week here…

Renaissance Technologies is mulling a change to its trading models after two of its funds experienced their worst-ever months in October, followed by surges the following month…

Actress Julie Benko was tapped as Emma in the Broadway production of “Ragtime,” filling in for Shaina Taub, who is taking a three-month hiatus from the role in early 2026; Benko was previously the understudy for Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl”…

London’s Roundhouse music venue apologized for antisemitic imagery — including an intertwined swastika and Star of David — that appeared during a show by Scottish group Primal Scream…

Israeli Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, the head of the IDF’s military intelligence, told U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, who is in Israel this week, that Israel’s strikes on Iran during the 12-day June war were less severe than had initially been thought…

Israeli and U.S. officials are preparing for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to travel to Cairo in the near future, where he will meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and sign a natural gas agreement; the visit would be the first official state visit by an Israeli leader to Egypt in 15 years…

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum released video of a group of hostages known as the “Beautiful Six” that was obtained by the IDF in Gaza; in the video, which appeared to be filmed in December 2023, showed Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Ori Danino, and Alex Lobanov — all of whom were killed by Hamas in August 2024 as Israeli troops neared their location — celebrating Hanukkah and marking the new year…

A Guyana-flagged ship that was seized by the U.S. earlier this week and believed to be carrying sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil appeared to be using spoofing to hide its location…

The Southern Transitional Council separatist group in Yemen told Western diplomats that it will soon declare an independent state; leaders of the group reportedly plan to recognize Israel once established, in an effort to gain support from the Trump administration, which is pushing for the expansion of the Abraham Accords…

The Wall Street Journal reports on efforts to track down Jamil al-Hassan, the head of Syria’s Air Force Intelligence agency during the Assad regime; al-Hassan, who is also wanted by the FBI for his role in the kidnapping of American citizens, is believed to be in hiding in Lebanon, where he and other former Syrian officials are working to reconstitute support…

The Jewish Heritage in Syria Foundation was approved as an official organization by Syria’s minister of social affairs and labor; the organization, led by Syrian American Rabbi Henry Hamra, is the first Jewish group to be officially recognized by the Syrian government…