hand in hand

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

The Maryland Democrat, rumored as a potential presidential candidate, said he wants Maryland to be a ‘shining example’ where ‘hate will absolutely find no oxygen’

Speaking to the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual Maryland legislative breakfast on Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, touted as a prospective presidential candidate, offered support for Israel and for members of the Jewish community facing antisemitism.

“Today, I want to be loud and clear, that Maryland stands with the Israeli people and we support their right to exist in the region with the same sense of safety and security that we all want,” Moore said, echoing remarks he made at a memorial days after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, which had been his most recent address to the JCRC.

Pointing to his background as a veteran and a Rhodes scholar who studied the rise of Islamism in the Western Hemisphere, Moore emphasized that he understands clearly the threat of groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, and that Hamas “has not been and will never be a faithful partner in any peace process.”

He said that lasting peace requires “humane leadership” for the Palestinians, as well as by Israel, the United States and any other countries involved in the future of Gaza.

“The safety and the peace and security of all people has got to be something that we not just believe in, but we advocate for,” Moore said. “A very clear understanding that the safety of Palestinians is also the safety of Israelis, and the safety of Israelis is the safety of Palestinians.”

“The message that I had on Oct. 13, 2023, has not changed, because I understand that it’s rooted in an internal sense of who I am,” Moore added, explaining that his “foundation comes from faith and with that, an understanding of our commitment to humanity.”

Moore emphasized that many of his ancestors have been ministers, and also recounted the story of how his great-grandfather and his family, who lived in South Carolina, were forced to leave the United States for Jamaica when they faced threats because his great-grandfather preached a message of equality.

He said that his patriotic foundation comes from his grandfather, who witnessed that rejection from the United States, but later returned to the U.S. anyway. “It birthed an unbelievable love that he held on to [for] the remainder of his life.”

Moore also expressed a strong commitment to ensuring the safety of the Jewish community in Maryland, saying that he wants to see Maryland be a “shining example” where “hate will absolutely find no oxygen.”

He announced that, in his 2027 budget request to the state legislature, he would be maintaining support for $10 million in funding for Maryland’s Protecting Against Hate Crimes Grant Program, which offers funding for nonprofits and religious organizations.

The program, with Moore’s support, was doubled in the 2026 budget from $5 million in the 2026 budget.

“We are going to make sure that people know that not only do we believe in being a loving community, but that we also believe in consequences for those who don’t,” Moore said. “Because as Dr. [Martin Luther] King said, ‘Laws don’t change the heart, but laws do protect it from the heartless.’ For those in our society that choose to foment hate … I want to be very clear, in the state of Maryland, you will find accountability, and in the state of Maryland, you will find consequences.”

He also made reference to the partnership between Black and Jewish leaders in the Civil Rights Movement, who he said were pursuing that same goal, to ensure that everyone can feel safe and have their voice and vote counted.

“We are going to ensure that every single Marylander, including our Jewish Marylanders, that they know that they are coming up in a state that’s loving and supportive … and knows that people should be able to relish in support of their God without knowing that it’s something that is going to cause them to be a target,” Moore said.

Moore said he’d been inspired by a meeting with Sigal Manzuri, who lost two daughters in the Nova Music Festival massacre on Oct. 7. He said he met Manzuri alongside Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and has kept in touch with her since.

“She said to me, as we were praying together, ‘Keep searching for love, because in love there is light,’” Moore said. “I think about her words oftentimes because we’ve seen dark times before, in this state and in this country.”

He connected Manzuri’s words to the need to recognize the dark parts in Maryland and U.S. history, while also recognizing that American democracy is “still the greatest experiment in world history. … Nobody here can argue that our history has been neat, that our history has not had hills and valleys, but it’s always been a history that has been worth fighting for, and it’s always been a history where we fought together.”

Moore also generally praised the attendees — leaders in the Jewish community in various capacities — for choosing to “lean in” in “dark, challenging, difficult times.”

“I’m grateful to walk hand in hand with you today, tomorrow and always to make sure that in this moment we fulfill our promise, tikkun olam,” Moore concluded, using the Hebrew phrase for repairing the world.

Moore and his speech were met with an enthusiastic reception from the crowd.

Several members of Maryland’s congressional delegation also addressed the breakfast meeting.

Notably, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) — who reneged on her pledge as a candidate to support U.S. aid to Israel when she voted earlier this year to suspend some weapons sales to the Jewish state — and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) — who has supported various measures against Israel, including a bill that critics have described as an effective arms embargo for key systems — received warm welcomes and standing ovations from the JCRC crowd.

Alsobrooks made only a brief mention of Israel during her remarks — praising the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas — focusing otherwise on her efforts to combat antisemitism and other broader policy goals and initiatives.

“I know that I am not alone in welcoming the ceasefire in Gaza, urging, still, the return of the final two hostages,” Alsobrooks said. “It is my profound prayer as we go into 2026 that a permanent end to the war will be there, and that the beginning of healing that leads to a durable peace and the security that Israelis deserve. Peace and security and self-determination for our Palestinians, brothers and sisters as well. This is a fight that must continue every single day.”

She said that the wounds of Oct. 7 have not yet healed, and have continued to fester in part through the surging antisemitism seen across the country.

Alsobrooks said it is “our profound duty to speak up in this moment against rising antisemitism, at a time when we are seeing the vitriol and the violence against our Jewish brothers and sisters rising in a way that we have never, ever seen before.”

Raskin, speaking about security grants for Jewish institutions, said, “We’ve seen a sequence of racist and antisemitic hate crimes around the country that constitute a direct threat to people’s safety and security in their homes, in synagogues, in churches, at nursery schools and so on. … That’s a tremendously valuable investment of money.”

Reps. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) and April McClain Delaney (D-MD) also spoke on a panel alongside Raskin, also offering support for the security grant program.

Despite having publicly spoken out against Raskin for sponsoring legislation that would severely restrict U.S. aid to Israel and expressed concerns about Alsobrooks’ votes to halt certain arms sales to Israel, JCRC CEO Ron Halber said he believes both remain friends and supporters of Israel.

“Jamie Raskin, I believe, is a friend of the Jewish community and I believe he is a supporter of Israel,” Halber insisted to reporters at the close of the breakfast. “We haven’t been happy with some of his votes, but he does it in a thoughtful style. … He is a progressive Zionist who’s disappointed with the Israeli government, but he’s not disappointed with the entire State of Israel.”

He said he’d had an hourlong conversation with Alsobrooks after her votes on the aid measures, and said, “I think that that vote did not represent a shift in her commitment to Israel’s strategic qualitative edge and support for Israel militarily.”

“I consider Angela Alsobrooks a friend of the Jewish people and a friend of the state of Israel,” he added later.

He pointed blame for her and other Democrats’ votes to block arms shipments toward rhetoric online accusing Israel of genocide and deliberate starvation of Palestinians, adding, “those combined created an enormous groundswell that senators who normally wouldn’t have voted that way, voted that way.”

That stands in stark contrast to Halber’s description of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) as the most problematic anti-Israel leader in the Senate and who has left the “overwhelming majority” of the Maryland Jewish community feeling “betrayed.”