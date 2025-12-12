Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over ...human rights violations

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from... unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether ...China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling mis...information on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Mus...lim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confo...unding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle... East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content... after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against... Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic ...views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fu...entes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ an...d the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ro...n Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite... its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hos...ting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti...-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course... with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at... end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim HerzogR...17;s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parent...s reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, re...building and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against ...antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature...

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuber...ville’s Senate seat

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters o...f Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 t...error attacks

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary rivals battle over anti-Israel lane

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary ri...vals battle over anti-Israel lane

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim... Brotherhood as terrorist group

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Houston

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Housto...n

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist, to resign from Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist..., to resign from Congress

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood libel’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood lib...el’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the party

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the pa...rty

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promote...s ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil... exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming ...back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza w...ar to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her ...antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords... on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for educa...tion in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down ...on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter ...jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘sa...ving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with re...surgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tu...cker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the prec...ipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll en...dorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution acc...using Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials exp...ress concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters i...n race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 de...al as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nominat...ion over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American acade...mic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood,... but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, B...ush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemi...tic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic i...ncumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question ...on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism... with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administra...tion, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

Quick Hits

exclusive

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

The bill declares that 'Houthi efforts to indoctrinate Yemenis into a violent, anti-Semitic, and extremist worldview are a threat to a Yemeni-led peace process and to regional stability'

Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu via Getty Images

Thousands of Houthi supporters gather to mark Independence Day in Sanaa, Yemen, on November 30, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
December 12, 2025

Sens. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) are pushing for additional sanctions on the Houthis in response to the group’s violations of human rights and hostage-taking in a new bill set to be introduced Friday.

The pair are the chair and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Middle East subcommittee.

The Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act would require the administration to assess whether members of the Houthis have committed gross violations of human rights, obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid or have been involved in taking American hostages or supporting hostage-taking, qualifying them for sanctions under U.S. law.

The bill also declares that it is the sense of Congress that “Houthi efforts to indoctrinate Yemenis into a violent, anti-Semitic, and extremist worldview are a threat to a Yemeni-led peace process and to regional stability” and that “it is counter to United States policy to provide support to the Houthis in Yemen.”

The legislation requires the administration to report to Congress on such Houthi indoctrination efforts, the threats the group poses to regional stability, obstacles to humanitarian aid delivery in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and human rights abuses committed by the Iran-backed terror organization.

The bill would sunset five years after its passage.

Companion legislation advanced through the House Foreign Affairs Committee by a unanimous vote last week.

“The Houthis have terrorized the Yemeni people, the region, and Americans for far too long,” Rosen said in a statement. “With Iran’s support, the Houthis have prevented crucial, lifesaving aid from reaching civilians and unlawfully detained humanitarians and diplomats, including current and former local staff of the U.S. Mission in Yemen just this week. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to hold the Houthis accountable. I’ll continue working across party lines to support efforts to combat Iranian-backed aggression and stabilize the Middle East.”

The Houthis have for several years detained current and former local staff of the U.S. embassy in Yemen. The administration on Wednesday issued a statement condemning those arrests and detentions.

“The Houthis’ campaign of terror and destruction remains a threat to global maritime trade, our regional allies, and the people of Yemen,” McCormick said. “The severity of the Houthi menace is magnified by their human rights abuses, antisemitism, and their continued theft of international humanitarian aid. This bipartisan, bicameral bill will ensure Houthi terror remains on the global agenda and position the United States at the forefront of efforts to steadily increase pressure on the group.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.