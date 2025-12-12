exclusive

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

The bill declares that 'Houthi efforts to indoctrinate Yemenis into a violent, anti-Semitic, and extremist worldview are a threat to a Yemeni-led peace process and to regional stability'

Sens. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) are pushing for additional sanctions on the Houthis in response to the group’s violations of human rights and hostage-taking in a new bill set to be introduced Friday.

The pair are the chair and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Middle East subcommittee.

The Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act would require the administration to assess whether members of the Houthis have committed gross violations of human rights, obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid or have been involved in taking American hostages or supporting hostage-taking, qualifying them for sanctions under U.S. law.

The bill also declares that it is the sense of Congress that “Houthi efforts to indoctrinate Yemenis into a violent, anti-Semitic, and extremist worldview are a threat to a Yemeni-led peace process and to regional stability” and that “it is counter to United States policy to provide support to the Houthis in Yemen.”

The legislation requires the administration to report to Congress on such Houthi indoctrination efforts, the threats the group poses to regional stability, obstacles to humanitarian aid delivery in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and human rights abuses committed by the Iran-backed terror organization.

The bill would sunset five years after its passage.

Companion legislation advanced through the House Foreign Affairs Committee by a unanimous vote last week.

“The Houthis have terrorized the Yemeni people, the region, and Americans for far too long,” Rosen said in a statement. “With Iran’s support, the Houthis have prevented crucial, lifesaving aid from reaching civilians and unlawfully detained humanitarians and diplomats, including current and former local staff of the U.S. Mission in Yemen just this week. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to hold the Houthis accountable. I’ll continue working across party lines to support efforts to combat Iranian-backed aggression and stabilize the Middle East.”

The Houthis have for several years detained current and former local staff of the U.S. embassy in Yemen. The administration on Wednesday issued a statement condemning those arrests and detentions.

“The Houthis’ campaign of terror and destruction remains a threat to global maritime trade, our regional allies, and the people of Yemen,” McCormick said. “The severity of the Houthi menace is magnified by their human rights abuses, antisemitism, and their continued theft of international humanitarian aid. This bipartisan, bicameral bill will ensure Houthi terror remains on the global agenda and position the United States at the forefront of efforts to steadily increase pressure on the group.”