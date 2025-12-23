ANALYSIS

Six months after Iran war, Netanyahu to present Trump with military options

Netanyahu and his team are preparing to brief Trump on Israel's concerns that Iran is expanding its ballistic missile program

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump next week, the Iranian threat will be at the top of the agenda. That’s a sentence that could have been written countless times in the past – but this time, after the degradation of Iran’s nuclear program, was supposed to be different.

We’re six months out from Operation Midnight Hammer, when the U.S. and Israel worked together to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities, and the 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on Iran that preceded it.

But much of the public conversation following that 12-day war focused on the damage done to Iran’s nuclear program – which is likely significant, but still hard to measure precisely – and less on the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missiles and air defenses.

Israel destroyed hundreds of missiles, launchers and production sites, and boasted about its control of the airspace over Tehran a day into the war as testament to its military prowess. But Jerusalem is now deeply concerned that Tehran has managed to recoup, with help from China, much of its losses.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called the head of U.S. Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, to warn that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps exercise that began last week is likely part of preparations to attack Israel, Axios reported.

NBC News reported over the weekend that Netanyahu plans to tell Trump that Israel may strike Iran if the ballistic missile program reaches a point where it is an immediate threat. The prime minister is reportedly expected to present Trump with options for the U.S. to take part in such a military operation or to assist in the effort.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei ruled out any negotiations to dismantle the country’s ballistic missile program. At a weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei said, “Iran’s missile program was developed to defend Iran’s territory, not for negotiation. Therefore, Iran’s defense capabilities, designed to deter aggressors from any thought of attacking Iran, are not a matter that could be talked about.”

The Iranian missile attacks in June effectively shut down Israel’s economy. Israel’s defense establishment was prepared for a scenario in which 1,000 Israelis were killed by missiles, though ultimately, the IDF’s Arrow 2 and 3 defense systems shot down 86% of Iran’s deadly ballistic missiles, meaning only 36 out of 550 missiles launched reached their targets, 32 people were killed, over 3,000 wounded and 13,000 homes destroyed by missiles landing in Tel Aviv, Beersheba and other cities.

Israel is concerned that Iran could produce as many as 3,000 ballistic missiles per year if it is not stopped. With the same success rate, and assuming Iran uses 3,000 missiles, that would mean 420 missiles exploding in Israel and nearly 12 times as much damage in life, limb and property.