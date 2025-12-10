The Democrats’ left turn meets electoral reality in Texas

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle... East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content... after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against... Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic ...views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fu...entes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ an...d the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ro...n Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite... its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hos...ting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti...-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course... with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at... end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim HerzogR...17;s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parent...s reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, re...building and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against ...antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature...

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuber...ville’s Senate seat

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters o...f Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 t...error attacks

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary rivals battle over anti-Israel lane

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary ri...vals battle over anti-Israel lane

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim... Brotherhood as terrorist group

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Houston

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Housto...n

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist, to resign from Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist..., to resign from Congress

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood libel’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood lib...el’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the party

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the pa...rty

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promote...s ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil... exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming ...back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza w...ar to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her ...antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords... on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for educa...tion in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down ...on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter ...jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘sa...ving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with re...surgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tu...cker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the prec...ipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll en...dorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution acc...using Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials exp...ress concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters i...n race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 de...al as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nominat...ion over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American acade...mic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood,... but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, B...ush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemi...tic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic i...ncumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question ...on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism... with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administra...tion, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in ...a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from g...rief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far lef...t

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies 

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s polici...es 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ...ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuent...es on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement ...for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

The Democrats’ left turn meets electoral reality in Texas

Democrats are concerned that the trend of voters rallying behind far-left candidates who aren’t electable is percolating far beyond Texas

Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a rally in Houston, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

By
Josh Kraushaar
December 10, 2025

The leftward lurch of the Democratic Party over the last year can be documented in many ways: The sudden rise of Zohran Mamdani as mayor-elect of New York City, the surge of far-left candidates running on socialist, anti-Israel platforms and the party accommodating a panoply of activist views, including anti-Israel activism, instead of drawing red lines against extremism.

But all of these developments don’t directly impact the party’s electoral fortunes, especially since the surge of left-wing activism has mainly predominated in the most-progressive parts of the country, like New York City, Seattle and safe Democratic districts.

But now there are clear signs that Democratic voters are rallying behind out-of-the-mainstream, in-your-face candidates in battleground and even GOP-leaning states and districts, developments that are putting races out of play for a party that’s hoping to ride an anti-Trump wave back into power in next year’s midterms.

Nowhere is the party’s leftward evolution clearer than in Texas, a conservative-minded state where the Senate race was potentially competitive as a result of GOP infighting. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is facing a serious primary threat from the state’s right-wing, scandal-plagued attorney general, Ken Paxton. The Democratic thinking: If Paxton won the nomination, a mainstream candidate with a track record of winning persuadable voters could at least force Republicans to spend money to defend red-state turf next year. 

To that end, Colin Allred, a former NFL player and center-left suburban lawmaker who was elected to the House in 2018 by winning over independents and some moderate Republicans, jumped into the race. Allred lost to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2024, but cut the GOP victory margin in the race to eight points — about half of President Donald Trump’s 14-point margin against Kamala Harris.

Allred’s brand of pragmatic politics was quickly overtaken this year by candidates drawing attention for their social media virality. Texas state Rep. James Talarico quickly emerged as an Allred alternative, offering a brand of TV-ready, populist progressivism that some party strategists thought could be a model for candidates looking to appeal to the base without insulting conservatives. Even though his voting record is liberal, the fact he went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and talked about faith drew him a niche following within the party.

But all that strategic posturing was rendered moot, after the polarizing and progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) announced her candidacy on Monday, emerging as a front-runner in the Democratic primary even as most strategists view her as a surefire loser in a general election — no matter who Republicans nominate. What’s concerning Democrats even more is that if she’s nominated, her long history of controversial comments could hurt Democrats looking to hang on for reelection in competitive districts.

In a sign of where the energy in the party lies, Allred quickly announced he was dropping out of the Senate race and instead is pursuing a comeback bid in the House. Talarico is sticking around, and while his team is optimistic they can win the primary, they acknowledge they’re starting out with a double-digit deficit against the more-prominent Crockett.

If Democrats want to entertain any hopes of winning back the Senate majority, they have to prevail in at least two GOP-held seats in conservative territory — Ohio, Texas, Iowa and Alaska being the most realistic options. Putting Texas in play was always seen as part of that playbook, even as Democrats privately acknowledged their odds are long.

With Crockett as the nominee, not only does Texas fall out of contention, but the opportunity for Democrats to drain GOP resources in defending a red state also would become more unlikely. 

And what’s worrying Democrats is that the trend of voters rallying behind far-left candidates who aren’t electable is percolating far beyond Texas. In a Tennessee congressional special election this month, the party nominated state Rep. Aftyn Behn, a candidate nicknamed the “AOC of Tennessee,” as their standard-bearer against more-moderate alternatives in the primary. The race in a Trump-friendly district became competitive because of the GOP’s political problems, but Behn wasn’t able to exploit the opportunity because of her record.

There are many candidates emerging with backgrounds like Crockett and Behn in congressional primaries across the country. They’re the type of candidates who can win in deep-blue constituencies, but the party pays a price when they’re nominated in swing districts.  

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere summed up the Democrats’ dilemma clearly: “This seems like a classic case of the party seeing a potential Republican disaster it could take advantage of, then laying the groundwork for the Democrats’ own disaster.”  

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.