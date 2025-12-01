unsavory alliance

Cori Bush poses for picture with influencer who defended Capital Jewish Museum murder

The two appeared to be attending an American Muslims for Palestine conference

Former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who is running against Rep. Wesley Bell (D-MO) in an attempt to reclaim her former seat in Congress, posed for a photo with Guy Christensen, an anti-Israel influencer who defended the Capital Jewish Museum shooting, in which two Israeli Embassy employees were murdered.

Christensen, on TikTok, lauded Elias Rodriguez, who has been indicted for the D.C. shooting, encouraging his followers to support the alleged gunman, characterizing the shooting as “justified” and an “act of resistance,” and urging his followers to respond with “greater resistance and escalation.”

“I do not condemn the elimination of those two Zionist officials,” Christensen said on social media at the time of the shooting. “[Rodriguez] is not a terrorist. He’s a resistance fighter. And the fact is that the fight against Israel’s war machine, against their genocide machine, against their criminality, includes their foreign diplomats in this country and internationally.”

The Ohio State University expelled Christensen over the video and TikTok removed it.

The influencer posted a photo last week from what appears to be a recent American Muslims for Palestine conference — Christensen is wearing an AMP lanyard and speaker badge — alongside a smiling Bush, with the caption “We’re coming for you AIPAC.”

AMP held its annual Palestine Convention last week in Illinois.

AMP has been sued by victims of Hamas for alleged ties to the terror group, describing AMP as an “alter ego” of a now-defunct group that was shuttered for providing financial support to Hamas.

It is under investigation by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for its activities on college campuses — Students for Justice in Palestine grew out of AMP — and the House Ways and Means Committee urged the Internal Revenue Service to revoke its tax exempt status.

The Virginia attorney general is also investigating the group, a probe which led a Virginia judge to order the group to turn over closely held financial documents. And the New Jersey branch of the group is being sued by the Department of Justice.

Bush’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment. She has made her criticism of Israel and other extremist stances a centerpiece of her campaign.

Elsewhere, Michael Blake, a former assemblyman running in the Democratic primary against Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), faced backlash from major New York Jewish groups and local rabbis for featuring a clip of Christensen in a launch video for his campaign against Torres. Blake later apologized.