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Gottheimer, Lawler lead bipartisan House resolution condemning Hasan Piker, Candace Owens

The resolution is set to be introduced by Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mike Lawler

A House resolution set to be introduced on Wednesday by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) condemns far-left streamer Hasan Piker and far-right podcaster Candace Owens for spreading antisemitism.

The resolution denounces “antisemitic hate-filled rhetoric and content disseminated by prominent online personalities, and urg[es] social media platforms and public leaders to denounce and address such conduct.”

Piker, the resolution states, “has often used antisemitic rhetoric, including expressing support for Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization,” outlining a series of antisemitic and pro-Hamas comments by the far-left influencer, who has campaigned with and hosted several progressive Democratic congressional candidates and lawmakers on his stream.

Owens, the resolution states, “has employed rhetoric that has included conspiracy theories accusing Israel of controlling the United States Government, promoting false claims that Jews are taught by ancient religious texts to hate non-Jews, and casting doubt on the truth of the stories of Holocaust survivors.”

The resolution outlines a series of antisemitic comments by Owens, including that the United States is composed of “satanic pedophiles who work for Israel,” dismissing Nazi atrocities and promoting the blood libel against Jews.

It states that online influencers have a “responsibility” to avoid promoting antisemitic views, urges social media platforms to enforce policies against hate speech and stop the spread of antisemitism and calls on leaders to “unequivocally condemn antisemitism, including when it is propagated by high-profile media figures and influencers.”

“Efforts to downplay or excuse antisemitic rhetoric under the guise of political commentary should be rejected,” the resolution continues. Some on the far-left have defended Piker along such lines.

The legislation highlights that antisemitism online can contribute to and fuel violence in the physical world including intimidation and harassment against Jews, citing social media platforms as a significant driver of the recent rise in antisemitic incidents.