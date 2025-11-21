The New York City Democratic primary showdowns to watch

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promote...s ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil... exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming ...back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza w...ar to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her ...antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords... on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for educa...tion in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down ...on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter ...jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘sa...ving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with re...surgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tu...cker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the prec...ipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll en...dorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution acc...using Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials exp...ress concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters i...n race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 de...al as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nominat...ion over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American acade...mic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood,... but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, B...ush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemi...tic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic i...ncumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question ...on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism... with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administra...tion, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in ...a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from g...rief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far lef...t

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies 

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s polici...es 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ...ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuent...es on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement ...for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and credit Trump for achievement

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and ...credit Trump for achievement

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming names

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming ...names

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Israel fixation

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Is...rael fixation

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous antisemite in America’

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous anti...semite in America’

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up call’ for GOP

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up ...call’ for GOP

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemi...tic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, ...Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fuentes

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fu...entes

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close friend’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close frie...nd’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plurality highlights his challenges

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plura...lity highlights his challenges

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting antisemitism 

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting anti...semitism 

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressive politics with Jewish allyship

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressiv...e politics with Jewish allyship

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, bipartisan opposition

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, ...bipartisan opposition

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sov...ereignty over Temple Mount

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounti...ng GOP opposition

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish co...mmunity concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape ...the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promot...ing hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Pa...lestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed t...ies with their party

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate camp...aign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law..., not speech codes

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antise...mitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio cond...emn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘imperative’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘impe...rative’

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of his tattoo emerge

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of... his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primar...y challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir i...n January

Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

The New York City Democratic primary showdowns to watch

New York City is quickly emerging as an epicenter of Democratic conflict, with a growing number of left-wing primary challengers targeting pro-Israel congressional incumbents

Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) speaks to members of the press during a press conference on ICE practices in immigration courts outside Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York, U.S., May 29, 2025.

By
Matthew Kassel
November 21, 2025

As next year’s midterm elections approach, New York City is quickly emerging as an epicenter of Democratic conflict, with a growing number of left-wing primary challengers targeting pro-Israel congressional incumbents as well as an expanding roster of candidates vying for an open House seat that is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the country.

In races spanning the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, new challengers are eyeing primaries to take on the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, which now finds itself on defense after Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral victory elevated a staunch democratic socialist and critic of Israel to executive office.

But even as challengers seek to capitalize on the momentum fueled by Mamdani’s rise, it remains to be seen if the mayor-elect will choose to weigh in on the upcoming primaries as he manages a diverse coalition to help advance his affordability agenda, which he has indicated is his top priority. 

While Mamdani has publicly discouraged one fellow democratic socialist in Brooklyn from a brewing campaign to challenge House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who endorsed Mamdani in the final weeks of the election, “the big unknown is the role that Mamdani is going to play” in the June primary elections, Chris Coffey, a Democratic strategist, told Jewish Insider.

It also is unclear whether pro-Israel groups such as AIPAC and Democratic Majority for Israel will engage in the upcoming primaries. A spokesperson for AIPAC declined to comment. DMFI’s political arm, for its part, is closely monitoring the emerging races and regards the challengers with varying degrees of concern, a person familiar with the group’s internal deliberations told JI.

The activist left, meanwhile, is also confronting its own organizational issues, including the prospect of some split primary fields that threaten to divide the opposing vote, as well as messaging struggles. 

With Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) announcing on Thursday that she will not seek reelection, a crop of candidates is also sure to engage in a spirited competition for her deeply progressive district in Brooklyn and Queens.

Here’s a rundown of the races to watch in New York City as the primary cycle continues to take shape.

NY-10 

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a pro-Israel Jewish Democrat, is preparing to defend his seat against two rival candidates who have been weighing bids. Brad Lander, the outgoing city comptroller and ally of Mamdani, has told associates that he is planning to challenge the congressman, according to people familiar with the discussions, after he was boxed out of a top job in the mayor-elect’s administration. Mamdani, a staunch critic of Israel, has reportedly urged Lander to run for the seat and promised to support him in a primary. 

Polling has shown that Lander, a Jewish Democrat who has long identified as a “progressive Zionist,” would be a formidable opponent in the left-leaning district — which is heavily Jewish and extends from Lower Manhattan to Brooklyn neighborhoods including Park Slope and Borough Park, a Hasidic enclave. Mamdani performed better in the district than any other in the city, according to data collected by The Center for Urban Research at The CUNY Graduate Center. With 60% of the vote, he nearly doubled his top rival in the race, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a moderate pro-Israel Democrat who ran as an independent after badly losing the June primary.

But Lander could face competition from the far left as a city councilwoman, Alexa Avilés, mulls her own challenge to Goldman, with likely plans to highlight the incumbent’s support for Israel. Avilés was recently endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, setting up a potential clash with Mamdani, who has long been a member. Yuh-Line Niou, a former state lawmaker who narrowly lost to Goldman when he first ran for the seat in 2022, is also mulling a challenge, sources have told JI. 

Among the challenges, DMFI PAC is now taking the Goldman race the “most seriously,” according to the person familiar with its deliberations, particularly if the left manages to coalesce behind one candidate.

NY-15

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), one of the most stalwart allies of the Jewish community in the House, is already facing two left-wing challengers attacking his support for Israel. The most recent entrant, Dalourny Nemorin, is an attorney and DSA member who joined the race last week. Michael Blake, a former assemblyman, is a better-known rival in the Bronx district, due to his past campaign for the seat in 2020. He launched his campaign earlier this month.

While he had once identified as pro-Israel and appeared at a number of  AIPAC events, Blake is now positioning himself as a staunch critic of the Jewish state and is accusing Torres of focusing on “AIPAC and Bibi,” at the expense of local issues. His reversal has raised questions about the authenticity of his positions, and threatens to alienate a sizable Jewish. constituency in the Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale, where Torres remains popular. It is also unclear if Blake’s message “makes sense” to voters, even in a district where Mamdani won a majority of the vote, according to Coffey, pointing to issues like affordability and public safety as more galvanizing. 

“He has a chance — everyone does — but not a great one,” a pro-Israel strategist who could engage in the primaries said of Blake.

NY-06

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) is another House member facing an insurgent challenger who is criticizing her donations from AIPAC as well as corporate donors. Chuck Park, a former City Council aide and foreign service officer, announced his campaign to unseat Meng on Monday, largely echoing the rhetoric used by other challengers in New York City. 

But he is facing an uphill battle in the Queens district that includes a large Asian American population and that Cuomo won with 50% of the vote, underscoring the community’s moderate politics.

NY-08

In an unusually public display of tension on the left, Mamdani has been actively working to shut down a looming challenge to Jeffries from Chi Ossé, a city councilman who filed paperwork this week to run for the Brooklyn seat and is courting the DSA’s endorsement. Mamdani said on Thursday he does “not believe it’s the right time” for such a fight, but clarified that “was not a sweeping statement” about other races such as Goldman’s, where he is backing Lander. 

Ossé, for his part, has indicated that he does not see a path forward without the DSA’s support. While he has built a large social media following and notched some popular legislative successes, his campaign to unseat a possible future speaker of the House would likely be a long shot, even if pro-Israel leaders have not dismissed it. DMFI, for instance, is monitoring the race and has been in touch with Jeffries’ team, according to the person familiar with its outreach.  

Jeffries, who after a monthslong delay endorsed Mamdani in the general election despite profound disagreements over Israel, remains popular in his Brooklyn district, which includes such historically Black neighborhoods as Bedford-Stuyvesant. Still, Mamdani won the district with 52%, suggesting an appetite for political change that Ossé is now hoping to channel if he ends up officially launching a House campaign. 

NY-13

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) became the latest incumbent in New York City to draw a challenger this week. Darializa Avila Chevalier, an organizer in Harlem with a long history of anti-Israel activism, launched her bid to take on Espaillat on Thursday, with backing from Justice Democrats, the far-left group that is credited with helping Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in her insurgent bid against a powerful House member in 2018. 

Like other rivals, Avila Chevalier, a first-time candidate, is accusing the congressman of taking “money from the very institutions that are making life harder for New Yorkers here,” citing AIPAC as a top example. 

Espaillat, a veteran Democrat, endorsed Cuomo in the primary and then backed Mamdani during the general election. The mayor-elect won the district, which covers Upper Manhattan and a portion of the Bronx, with overwhelming support, claiming 65% of the vote.

NY-12

In the open primary to succeed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in the heart of Manhattan, no fewer than 10 contenders have launched bids, with more likely to  come. The top candidates include three established state and city lawmakers: Assemblymen Micah Lasher and Alex Bores and City Councilman Erik Bottcher. But some wildcards could complicate the dynamic — including an insurgent campaign from a politically untested Kennedy scion, Jack Schlossberg, and a possible bid from George Conway, a former Republican lawyer and critic of President Donald Trump. 

In contrast with Goldman’s district, the heavily Jewish constituency on the Upper East and West Sides leans more moderate and pro-Israel, favoring Cuomo with 50% of the vote in the mayoral election. With progressives now seeking to defeat moderate Democrats, the crowded primary to claim Nadler’s seat is drawing more pro-Israel voices and is shaping up as a prominent exception to prevailing political trends in New York City.    

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.