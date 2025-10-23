Pomona College anti-Israel protesters release threatening manifesto

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antise...mitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio cond...emn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘imperative’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘impe...rative’

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of his tattoo emerge

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of... his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primar...y challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir i...n January

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasefire on track

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasef...ire on track

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to learn — and teach — tolerance

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to le...arn — and teach — tolerance

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after Manchester synagogue attack

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after M...anchester synagogue attack

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at campaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at c...ampaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antisemitism training video

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antise...mitism training video

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speaking up for Israel

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speak...ing up for Israel

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetoric’ toward Israel, Jews

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetori...c’ toward Israel, Jews

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha strike

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha st...rike

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hope amid devastation

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hop...e amid devastation

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruption

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruptio...n

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments at mayoral debate

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments a...t mayoral debate

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in Senate campaign

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in ...Senate campaign

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps most hostage bodies

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps mo...st hostage bodies

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Greene amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Green...e amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade broadens to fight academic bias

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade bro...adens to fight academic bias

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘master teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘mast...er teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv...’s Hostages Square

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idah...o

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Squar...e Alliance Against Hate

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on the justice system and jihadism

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on t...he justice system and jihadism

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antisemitic influencer

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antise...mitic influencer

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hosta...ge release deal

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-release talks reach the end zone

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-relea...se talks reach the end zone

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox... Jewish servicemembers

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across ideological spectrum

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across... ideological spectrum

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan...

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning l...ike a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according t...o Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exit...s role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-ru...nner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conser...vatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netan...yahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netan...yahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palesti...nian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in ...U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of... Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey ...to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zi...onist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antise...mitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antisemitism

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antise...mitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on... addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject conditions on Syria sanctions relief

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject condit...ions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination to killing of Jesus

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination ...to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves against Israel

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves ...against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision to recognize Palestinian state

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision t...o recognize Palestinian state

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats’ future on Israel

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats...’ future on Israel

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian state

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian stat...e

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing... on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Israel a ‘blood libel’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Is...rael a ‘blood libel’

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdani

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdan...i

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against Iran, Syria, North Korea

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against I...ran, Syria, North Korea

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terrorists after the Israel strike?

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terroris...ts after the Israel strike?

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewish security briefing

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewis...h security briefing

Quick Hits

manifesto mayhem

Pomona College anti-Israel protesters release threatening manifesto

The manifesto, by masked individuals who disrupted an Oct. 7 commemoration event, called Zionism ‘a death cult that must be dealt with accordingly’

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pomona College students march to Alexander Hall where 20 students were arrested during a sit-in at on Pomona Campus in Claremont on April 11, 2024.

By
Haley Cohen
October 23, 2025

An anonymous manifesto was distributed on Wednesday to Pomona College student-run newspapers by demonstrators who recently stormed a campus vigil for the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. The emailed manifesto states that “Zionism is a death cult that must be dealt with accordingly.” 

It was sent days after an on-campus event commemorating the Oct. 7 anniversary was disrupted by four masked and keffiyah-clad individuals who barged in chanting “Zionists not welcome here.” The memorial, sponsored by Hillel in a university building and scheduled on the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the attacks, featured a talk by Yoni Viloga, who survived the attack on his family’s home in Kibbutz Mefalsim. 

The disruption, which also included chants of “Zionism is still a colonial ideology” and “You’re all complicit in genocide,” lasted about two minutes, until campus safety officers arrived. 

The perpetrators of last week’s demonstration wrote in the manifesto that “Viloga served in the zionist occupational forces and is a settler on stolen land. Knowing this, we had to act.” 

The communiqué included several antisemitic and threatening statements, such as, “this moment demands … making modern-nazis feel unwelcome, not just from these college campuses, but everywhere,” and said about the event that “Claremont Hillel and every single zionist in that room advance the genocide.” 

Pomona did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Jewish Insider about the manifesto. 

The university responded to last week’s disruption by opening an investigation the following day. 

“While we have not yet identified the individuals, we are examining video footage taken during the event, as well as security footage to determine how access could have been gained,” Gabrielle Starr, the college’s president, wrote in a campus-wide email on Oct. 17. “We are also reviewing our security protocols for on-campus events. Antisemitic hate cannot be tolerated here,” Starr wrote. 

While the liberal arts college in Claremont, Calif., has faced several anti-Israel demonstrations since the Oct. 7 attacks, last week’s protest was the first to occur in an expressly Jewish space on campus. It also came days after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and hostage-release deal. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.