TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in ...U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of... Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey ...to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zi...onist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antise...mitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antise...mitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on... addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject condit...ions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination ...to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves ...against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision t...o recognize Palestinian state

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats...’ future on Israel

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian stat...e

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing... on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Is...rael a ‘blood libel’

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdan...i

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against I...ran, Syria, North Korea

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terroris...ts after the Israel strike?

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewis...h security briefing

Johnson discusses efforts to push back on GOP isolationists ...with pro-Israel leaders

Palantir’s Alex Karp says Jews need to ‘leave their co...mfort zone’ to defend community

Kash Patel vows to investigate funding for far-left protest ...movements

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like... ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing...’ to a nation on edge

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the fi...eld: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, tec...hnology partnerships

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. ...7 failures in new book

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Is...rael Democratic candidate 

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our soc...iety is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum cel...ebrates second year

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to t...rip up Israel supporters 

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying... power of pro-Israel Democrats

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on... the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over... Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qa...tar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning again...st Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertent...ly stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position ...on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long reco...rd of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism ...still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against No...rges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, a...ntisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS ini...tiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming ...years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ respon...sibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 ...attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel vi...sit

China uses WWII memory to project power in military parade a...nd international diplomacy

Genocide scholars’ resolution accusing Israel ‘deeply ...problematic,’ member says

Nadler’s handpicked successor drawing scrutiny over Mamdani ...endorsement

D.C. suburb stirs controversy by mandating Palestinian folkt...ale as required first grade reading

New Humash features Rabbi Sacks’ posthumously published tran...slations

Negotiations for next U.S.-Israel aid deal faces uphill batt...le with changing political tides

Graham targets Norway over BDS

Graham advocates for mutual defense agreement with Lebanon d...uring bipartisan visit

Qatari government-aligned newspaper editor called on Hamas t...o kidnap IDF soldiers

Under pressure from left-wing activists, DNC Chair Ken Marti...n withdraws Israel resolution

Game changer: Kevin Youkilis reflects on Judaism and antisem...itism as an MLB all-star

New ADL report highlights white supremacist forum inspiring ...school shooters

Qatar’s Washington lobbyist invokes old antisemitic tropes i...n push for influence

Quick Hits

INFLUENCER INSIGHTS

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

‘We have to fight the fight’ on social media, shore up support on American right, Netanyahu says

Avi Ohayon (GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with American pro-Israel influencers in New York, Sept. 28th, 2025

By
Lahav Harkov
September 29, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope on Friday that the sale of TikTok to a joint venture partially owned by Oracle CEO Larry Ellison would be completed.

“Weapons change over time,” Netanyahu told a group of pro-Israel influencers in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. “You can’t fight today with swords and you can’t fight with cavalry. …You have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefield, and one of the most important ones is social media.”

Netanyahu called the sale of TikTok “the most important purchase happening.”

“I hope it goes through, because it can be consequential,” he added.

Following a law requiring TikTok’s owner, the China-based ByteDance, to sell the app’s U.S. operations or be banned over security concerns, President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week authorizing a new company to buy over much of TikTok’s U.S. business. The company started by Oracle – owned by longtime Netanyahu friend and Trump ally Larry Ellison – Silver Lake and U.A.E.-based MGX, will control a 45% stake in TikTok’s operations stateside. Oracle would oversee security operations, and Trump said that Ellison’s company is “playing a very big part.” China has yet to say it has changed laws needed for the deal to be completed, but Trump said that Beijing approved it.

Netanyahu also said that “we have to talk to Elon” Musk, describing the X owner as “not an enemy; he’s a friend.” The Israeli prime minister has met with Musk multiple times, including at Tesla’s headquarters in California in 2023, and Musk paid a solidarity visit to Israel soon after the Oct. 7 attacks.

Soon after Jewish conservative influencer Debra Lea posted the video of Netanyahu’s remarks on X, anti-Israel figures including Shaun King and Max Blumenthal began claiming that Israel was taking control of TikTok, an angle seized upon by Iranian and Turkish state media. 

Netanyahu’s remarks came in response to a question from Lea about a drop in support for Israel from Evangelical Christians.

He talked about “the woke right — I call it the ‘woke reich.’”

“These people — they’re not any different from the woke left; they’re insane,” he said. “What we need to do is secure that place of our support in the U.S. that is being challenged systematically.”

That challenge, he argued, is funded by governments and NGOs.

“We have to fight the fight. Give direction to the Jewish people and give direction to our non-Jewish friends or those who could be our friends,” he said.

About 15 influencers attended the roundtable with Netanyahu, including comedian Zach Sage Fox, Florida Marlins co-owner Ari Ackerman, content creator Lizzy Savetsky, sports reporter Emily Austin, podcast host Ben Soffer and former Miss Israel Noa Cochva. 

Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, attended, as did Israeli Consul-General in New York Ofir Akunis and his wife, Adi.

Several attendees spoke to Jewish Insider on condition of anonymity, as they were told the meeting was off the record, though numerous participants posted about it on social media.

Rather than conduct the event as a briefing, Netanyahu opened by asking the influencers what they thought their most significant challenges were, and their answers took up the first 20 or so minutes of the meeting. Attendees said they thought the prime minister was listening and taking them seriously, and took a lot of notes. 

An attendee said he thought Netanyahu “understood the battle online and that the people in the room were fighting in their own way, in an important way.”

Akunis also thanked the influencers profusely for their efforts, attendees said.

One attendee felt that Netanyahu did not give the influencers any constructive advice on how to correct lies about Israel on social media. 

Some in the meeting also said Netanyahu gave the group a pep talk to continue fighting online for Israel.

Savetsky said in a video on Instagram that Netanyahu quoted the Passover Haggadah, which says, “in every generation they rise up to destroy us.” According to Savetsky, Netanyahu said “it is not our job to cure antisemitism. It is not our job to get rid of all of our enemies, because each time we get rid of one, another one pops up. Our job is to fight each threat as it comes and to survive. Every time the Jewish people survive another threat, survive another day, that is a victory.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.