The waiting game after Trump’s Gaza deal
Plus, Khanna distances himself from terror sympathizers
In today's Daily Kickoff, we report on President Donald Trump's 20-point proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war, and report on a new Department of Justice lawsuit targeting demonstrators who protested outside of a New Jersey synagogue. We have the scoop on the reintroduction of the bipartisan Pray Safe Act, and report on Rep. Ro Khanna's effort to distance himself from other speakers at the recent ArabCon conference who promoted terrorism from the stage.
What We’re Watching
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is convening senior military officials stationed around the world today in Virginia to speak about military standards and the “warrior ethos,” amid concerns from the military’s top brass, including Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, over the Pentagon’s priorities. President Donald Trump is slated to attend the summit, being held at Quantico.
- A federal shutdown appears increasingly likely to take effect overnight as Congress faces today’s deadline to pass a spending bill, and as talks last night between Trump and senior congressional leadership failed to yield a breakthrough that would keep the government open.
- The Atlantic Council is holding a conversation with Palestinian-American researcher and activist Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib about efforts to stabilize and rebuild Gaza in a postwar scenario.
- This evening, Democratic Majority for Israel will host a virtual briefing with Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) on the implications of yesterday’s White House meeting, the status of the Gaza war, political developments in Jerusalem and Landsman’s reflections on his recent trip to Israel.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepting President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza at the White House on Monday, the ball is now in Hamas’ court. Read more here from JI’s Gabby Deutch on Trump and Netanyahu’s press conference.
Whether Hamas would agree to release the hostages first, before Israel makes any concessions other than stopping the fighting, remains to be seen. There is also newfound pressure on Qatar, a chief patron of Hamas, to convince the terror group to accept the deal.
The late elder Israeli statesman Abba Eban famously said, “The Arabs never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.” In readily accepting Trump’s plan, Netanyahu is counting on Hamas to do just that.
That’s not to say that Netanyahu opposes the plan. His calculus may be that he will be able to execute the parts he supports, while the aspects he finds less favorable are unlikely to materialize anyway — largely, he believes, due to the Palestinians’ own intransigence.
As Netanyahu noted in the press conference, the plan meets all of Israel’s war aims: Bringing back the hostages, dismantling Hamas — most of which Israel already did in the war — and making sure it no longer poses a threat to Israel, through demilitarization and deradicalization. Other elements of the plan that Israel has long said would be part of the “day after” for Gaza are a technocratic government with help from international partners, and the IDF retaining a buffer zone inside Gaza’s perimeter. Netanyahu also reportedly secured 11th-hour edits to the plan regarding the IDF’s withdrawal and Hamas’ disarmament prior to the press conference.
But the details are tricky.
For example, Point 17 of the plan: “In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the [International Stabilization Force].”
In other words, if Hamas rejects the plan, humanitarian aid “without interference” — likely including dual-use items that could be exploited by terrorist organizations — would still be immediately and significantly scaled up and managed by the United Nations and Red Crescent, among others. Once an international force is put together, the IDF would still be expected to retreat from areas in which it has defeated Hamas. And a transitional, technocratic government overseen by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s “Board of Peace” would be put into place.
HILL REACTIONS
Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism
Senators reacted with cautious optimism — and a degree of skepticism — to President Donald Trump’s announcement on Monday of a sweeping deal that would end the war in Gaza, see the release of the remaining hostages and facilitate reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod and Emily Jacobs report.
Close eye: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned that the execution of the deal would require close monitoring of Hamas’ compliance and that long-term peace in the region will likely require eliminating Iran’s other proxies, in addition to Hamas. “I hope Hamas agrees — we’ll get the hostages home. Distrust and verify with these guys,” Graham said. “A lot of loopholes if you don’t watch it, but I hope we can land this deal.”
Read the full story here with additional comments from Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), Rick Scott (R-FL), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ted Budd (R-NC), Jim Risch (R-ID), John Kennedy (R-LA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Peter Welch (D-VT) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
Communal reaction: Jewish groups are rallying behind Trump’s peace plan, with organizations from AIPAC to J Street voicing initial support for the proposal, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.