TRIP TALK
Sarah Huckabee Sanders completes first trip to Israel as Arkansas governor
The governor convened several roundtables with executives from Israeli companies that Arkansas is looking to attract
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders/X
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders returned to the U.S. on Sunday following a nearly weeklong trip to Israel aimed at boosting Arkansas’ diplomatic and economic ties with the Jewish state.
The trade delegation was Sanders’ first official visit...
Become a premium subscriber