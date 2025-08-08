MILITARY MATTERS

40 House members urge administration to refuse F-35 sales to Turkey

The lawmakers said allowing Turkey to obtain the jets while still possessing a Russian missile defense system ‘would jeopardize the integrity of F-35 systems’ and ‘expose U.S. military secrets to Russian intelligence’

A bipartisan group of 40 House members is urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to maintain the U.S. ban on exporting advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, amid ongoing reports that the U.S. and Turkey are negotiating to allow...