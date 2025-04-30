Exclusive

New JINSA report argues Turkey should be blocked from F-35 program

The report makes the case that Turkey should not be brought into the F-35 program, or should be subject to more stringent conditions if it is

Characterizing Turkey as a “potentially threatening regional power” led by a “pro-Hamas” president, a new report from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America released on Wednesday argues that Ankara should not be considered for readmission into the F-35 fighter jet program. But it also sets out a series of increased conditions the Trump administration should impose if it decides to proceed.

Turkey was booted from the advanced fighter jet program after it acquired a Russian S-400 air defense platform, which officials say could have compromised sensitive components of the F-35. The Trump administration, despite widespread skepticism, has reportedly been working on a deal to sell Turkey the jets if it relinquishes the S-400, as is required under law.

The report was authored by JINSA CEO Michael Makovsky, former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Eric Edelman, Center for American Progress senior fellow Alan Makovsky, JINSA scholar Svante Cornell, JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal and JINSA Policy Analyst Jonah Brody.

“The United States must carefully consider whether Turkey, a rising, and potentially threatening, regional power led by the authoritarian, pro-Hamas, neo-Ottoman President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, can be trusted with this advanced jet,” the report reads. “We fear that it cannot. Repeatedly, Turkish policy and U.S. interests have diverged. Too often has Ankara threatened to use force against U.S. partners — not to mention, on occasion, U.S. troops.”

The report argues that Turkey should not be welcomed back into the program, noting the country’s decades-long history of working at odds with U.S. interests in a variety of venues. The report suggests that providing the F-35s would further exacerbate Turkish aggression, and warned that key elements of the F-35 could be stolen if sent to Turkey.

But, noting that the administration seems “favorably disposed” to granting the request, the report outlines a series of conditions the administration should place on Ankara if it proceeds.

Those requirements include removing the Russian S-400 system, and also restoring normal relations with Israel, ending all support for Hamas, preventing Hamas from fundraising in Turkey, entering a deconfliction mechanism with Israel regarding Syria and respecting Greek and Cypriot territory.

“If Turkey cannot agree to these terms, it should not be granted access to this advanced American weapon,” the report reads.

The report further proposes that the administration could offer to sell the Patriot air defense system to Turkey if it otherwise refuses to give up the S-400, but under the condition that the system only be deployed in Turkish territory and not inside Syria.

Regardless of whether Turkey is readmitted into the program, the report urges Congress to consider passing legislation requiring that any U.S. military sales to Turkey do not compromise Israel’s qualitative military edge, a requirement already in place for other Middle East partners.