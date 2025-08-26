down under dictate

Australia expels Iranian ambassador, three diplomats over attacks on synagogue, kosher restaurant

PM Anthony Albanese blasted the ‘extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil’

Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador in Canberra as well as three other embassy staffers on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accusing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of orchestrating attacks on a synagogue in Melbourne and a kosher restaurant...