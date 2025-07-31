Kents confirmation
Tillis votes with Dems against Joe Kent for top counterterrorism job
Kent has come under scrutiny for past links to white supremacists and neo-Nazis, promotion of conspiracy theories and echoing pro-Russia talking points
AP Photo/Jenny Kane
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) voted with Democrats against Joe Kent, the administration’s controversial nominee to be director of the national counterterrorism center, though Kent was nevertheless confirmed on Wednesday with support from all other Senate Democrats.
