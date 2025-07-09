BRIN PUSHES BACK
Sergey Brin: Using ‘genocide’ term for Gaza is ‘deeply offensive’ to Jews who have faced ‘actual genocides’
The Google cofounder criticized the U.N. as ‘transparently antisemitic’ in comments on an internal employee forum
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Google cofounder Sergey Brin recently panned the use of the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s war against Hamas, describing it as “deeply offensive” to Jewish people “who have suffered actual genocides.”
Brin made the comment in an internal employee...
