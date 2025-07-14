Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Leading Jewish organizations, synagogues express alarm about antisemitism in teachers’ unions

The groups signed a letter to NEA President Rebecca Pringle calling out the hostile climate for Jews at the nation’s largest teachers’ union

Dominick Sokotoff/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

National Education Association President Rebecca Pringle speaks during the Get Out the Vote Rally in Detroit ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

By
Haley Cohen
July 14, 2025

Around 400 Jewish organizations and synagogues signed onto an Anti-Defamation League backed letter Monday expressing concern over the “growing level of antisemitic activity” within teachers’ unions, which recently escalated with the National Education Association’s adoption of a measure targeting...

