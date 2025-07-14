exclusive

Leading Jewish organizations, synagogues express alarm about antisemitism in teachers’ unions

The groups signed a letter to NEA President Rebecca Pringle calling out the hostile climate for Jews at the nation’s largest teachers’ union

Around 400 Jewish organizations and synagogues signed onto an Anti-Defamation League backed letter Monday expressing concern over the “growing level of antisemitic activity” within teachers’ unions, which recently escalated with the National Education Association’s adoption of a measure targeting...