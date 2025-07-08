Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa via AP Images
As teachers unions target ADL and oppose antisemitism bill, Jewish educators sound the alarm
The ADL accused the nation’s largest teachers union of pushing a ‘radical, antisemitic agenda on students’
A grassroots campaign urging educators to stop using teaching materials from the Anti-Defamation League reached the highest levels of K-12 education over the weekend.
Inside a packed conference hall in Portland, Ore., the thousands of delegates who make up...
Become a premium subscriber