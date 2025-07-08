Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa via AP Images

As teachers unions target ADL and oppose antisemitism bill, Jewish educators sound the alarm

The ADL accused the nation’s largest teachers union of pushing a ‘radical, antisemitic agenda on students’

By
Gabby Deutch
July 8, 2025

A grassroots campaign urging educators to stop using teaching materials from the Anti-Defamation League reached the highest levels of K-12 education over the weekend.

Inside a packed conference hall in Portland, Ore., the thousands of delegates who make up...

