Netanyahu heading to D.C. next week to ‘take advantage of the victory’ in Iran

An Israeli official told JI that ‘everything’ is on the agenda, including Iran, Gaza and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab and Muslim countries

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the signing of the Abraham Accords.

By
Lahav Harkov
July 1, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House visit next week is a chance to “take advantage of the victory” in Iran, he said at the start of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The trip to Washington “comes as a continuation of the great victory we achieved in Operation Rising Lion,” Netanyahu said, referring to Israel’s 12-day operation against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, which the U.S. joined. “Taking advantage of the victory is no less important than achieving the victory.” 

An Israeli official told Jewish Insider on Tuesday that “everything” is on the agenda, including U.S.-Israel cooperation to stop Iran from rebuilding its nuclear program, next steps in Gaza and the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Syria and other Arab and Muslim countries.

Netanyahu and Trump are said to be discussing a sweeping plan that would include all of those elements. However, the official noted on Tuesday, Israel has yet to decide what it wants to do in Gaza.

The trip will be Netanyahu’s third visit to the White House this year, having previously met with Trump in the Oval Office in February and April. The prime minister said he plans to meet with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and legislators, who he did not name.

Israel held two Security Cabinet meetings this week that ended inconclusively, with a split as to whether to escalate the war in Gaza to further weaken Hamas or to accept a ceasefire, and whether, if the government chooses the latter, such a move would be temporary or comprehensive. 

A temporary ceasefire would likely be 60 days long and include the release of half of the remaining hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists.

A long ceasefire, as part of Trump’s broader plan for the region, would see Hamas release all 50 remaining hostages, some 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for an end to the war. Israeli troops would remain along Gaza’s perimeter, and there are still discussions about whether there will be troops present on the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, a source told JI earlier this week. 

The Trump administration has also proposed that the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia take over Gaza’s administration. 

Netanyahu denied an Israel Hayom report about the Israeli government pursuing a deal that included Israeli acknowledgment of a future Palestinian state, something his coalition partners strongly oppose.

In his remarks during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, the prime minister emphasized the support he received from his ministers during the Iran operation, and noted that the operation had the backing of much of the government’s political opposition.

“This is important and I hope it will continue … I thank each and every one of you for the outstanding cooperation,” he said.

