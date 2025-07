MILITARY MANEUVERS

IDF enters Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, amid renewed international call for a ceasefire

Some of the remaining 50 hostages are believed to be in the central Gazan city

The IDF entered the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah for the first time on Monday, amid stalled hostage and ceasefire negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

The maneuver in Deir el-Balah began a day after an evacuation order from...