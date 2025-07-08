WORKFORCE WORRIES

Jewish groups, congressional Democrats raise concerns about DHS intelligence cuts

The DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis, responsible for a variety of information-sharing functions, plans to shed 75% of its staff

Jewish community groups and congressional Democrats are raising concerns about the Department of Homeland Security’s plans to slash 75% of the staff for the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A).

NextGov reported that the cuts — totaling 725...