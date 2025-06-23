Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

Off Base

Tucker Carlson claims Qatar doesn’t need U.S. base

Carlson also argued Al Udeid ‘exists to protect Israel’

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

US and Qatari troops and staff await US President Donald Trump at the Al-Udeid air base southwest of Doha on May 15, 2025.

By
Jake Schlanger
June 23, 2025

As Iran targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for the U.S. airstrikes against the Iranian nuclear program, Tucker Carlson claimed on his podcast that the air base exists to protect Israel.

“That base exists to protect Israel, by the way. I know we’re constantly, Bari Weiss is constantly attacking Qatar,” the conservative commentator said, referring to the founder and editor of The Free Press. “Qatar has done more to protect Israel. But anyway, hosting this base that they don’t need at all, it’s the richest country in the world. They’re doing it to be nice.”

According to a joint statement issued by the U.S. and Qatar in 2020, Al Udeid base supports joint operations aimed at maritime security and other regional security concerns. 

As U.S. Central Command’s forward headquarters, Al Udeid has also played a critical role in nearly every U.S. operation within the Middle East and North Africa since 2009. These operations include the 2021 Afghanistan pullout, combat missions countering the Islamic State, and air missions within Iraq.

President Donald Trump recently visited the base during his tour through the Middle East and spoke to American personnel stationed there. During the speech he mentioned several new arms sales to Qatar and praised the base. “Qatar will also be investing $10 billion to support this massive base in the coming years,” Trump said. “There is no place like it, they say.”

