abrahamic affair

Trump to visit Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi

Trump will be the first president to tour the complex; secretaries of state Blinken and Rubio visited previously

President Donald Trump is slated to visit the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, the first American presidential visit to the interfaith institution since its inauguration in February 2023.

The complex, which houses a synagogue, mosque and church connected by a central pavilion, was intended as a display of interfaith cooperation and tolerance by the UAE. During its construction, Mohamed Khalifa al-Mubarak, chair of the Emirati Department of Culture and Tourism, said the project “epitomizes interfaith harmonious coexistence and preserves the unique character of each religion.”

Then-Secretary of State Tony Blinken made the first high-level visit to the Abrahamic Family House on Oct. 14, 2023, shortly after his trip to Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks. He left a message on the wall reading “light in the darkness” and called “this incredible place” a “reminder of our common humanity.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also made an unannounced stop at the complex in February during an hours-long touchdown in the UAE at the end of his trip to the Middle East, where he was hosted by al-Mubarak.

Trump landed in the UAE Thursday evening local time for his last stop in the Gulf states and toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque shortly after his arrival.