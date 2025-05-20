relationship rupture

Foreign Minister David Lammy announces suspension of U.K.-Israel free trade agreement

The British foreign minister’s speech comes a day after the U.K., France and Canada released a joint statement threatening to take action against Israel in response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that Britain has suspended negotiations with Israel on a new free trade agreement and will be “reviewing cooperation,” a day after the U.K., France and Canada threatened to take “concrete actions” and impose sanctions on Israel over its policies on humanitarian aid in Gaza and settlement activity in the West Bank.

Lammy, speaking to British lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday, said the “Netanyahu government’s actions have made this necessary,” describing the lack of humanitarian aid entering Gaza as “intolerable” and “abominable.”

He said that Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador to the U.K., has been summoned to the U.K. Foreign Office, where Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer will tell her that “the 11-week block on aid to Gaza has been cruel and indefensible” and that “dismissing concerns of friends and partners … must stop.”

Lammy also announced that the British government will impose sanctions on three individuals and four entities with ties to settlements in the West Bank, which the U.K., France and Canada called “illegal” in their joint statement.

Addressing the Israeli public, Lammy said that its government’s “egregious actions and rhetoric” are “isolating Israel from its friends and partners around the world, undermining the interests of the Israeli people and damaging the image of the state of Israel in the eyes of the world.”

Israel announced it would allow some humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after an 11-week blockade intended to exert pressure on Hamas to release the remaining 58 hostages, and is working with the U.S. on a distribution mechanism that does not rely on the U.N. and will impede Hamas’ ability to intercept aid deliveries. The U.K. and other European countries have rejected these efforts and insist on the involvement of U.N. agencies.

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oren Marmorstein responded to Lammy’s speech on X, saying that, “Even prior to today’s announcement, the free trade agreement negotiations were not being advanced at all by the current UK government,” and that if the British government is “willing to harm the British economy” over “anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations … that is its own prerogative.”

The U.K. and Israel traded roughly $7.7 billion worth of goods and services in 2024, according to a U.K. Department for Business and Trade fact sheet.

Before Lammy’s speech, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded to the joint statement from the three countries at the World Jewish Congress General Assembly in Jerusalem, where he said, “I want to tell to every country, mainly those who had colonial pasts — this [Israel] is a proud nation, an independent nation, fighting on its existence. We will not get any dictates from outside with regard to our national security.” Marmorstein noted in his post that the British Mandate for Palestine ended exactly 77 years ago this month.

Lammy has been critical of Israel’s handling of the humanitarian situation in Gaza throughout the war. He came under fire in December from Mandy Damari, the mother of the only British citizen who was then being held hostage in Gaza, Emily Damari, after he posted on social media condemning the “unacceptable humanitarian situation in Gaza” without noting the ongoing hostage situation, just hours after attending an event where Mandy gave a speech about her daughter’s captivity.

In Lammy’s post about Gazans needing more aid, Mandy said, “there was no mention of the need to get any of that aid to Emily or the other hostages.”