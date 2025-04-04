trip talk

Tariff pushback spurred Trump to invite Netanyahu to DC, Israeli source says

Contrary to some Israeli media reports, Netanyahu does not plan to go straight from Budapest to Washington, and is unlikely to visit the White House next week, multiple sources in his delegation said

BUDAPEST, Hungary — President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington to discuss new U.S. tariffs on Israeli products, a source in Netanyahu’s delegation to Budapest told Jewish Insider on Friday.

Trump, Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had a joint phone call during a meeting between the latter two in Budapest on Thursday, in which they discussed Hungary’s exit from the International Criminal Court.

Netanyahu brought up the new tariffs, according to the source, and Trump responded that he is dealing with questions on the topic from dozens of world leaders.

Trump then invited Netanyahu to Washington in order to discuss the situation in-person, and the Israeli prime minister accepted, the source said.

Later, outside Air Force One, Trump said of Netanyahu: “I spoke to him today and I think he’s going to be coming to our country sometime in the not too distant future, maybe next week.”

Contrary to some Israeli media reports, Netanyahu does not plan to go straight from Budapest to Washington, and is unlikely to visit the White House next week, multiple sources in his delegation said.

However, the trip may take place in the coming weeks.

The U.S. placed a 17% tariff on Israeli goods on Thursday, despite Trump administration statements that the White House is seeking reciprocity in trade relations. A day earlier, Israel had removed all remaining tariffs from American goods; 99% had been tariff-free since the countries signed a free-trade agreement in 1985.