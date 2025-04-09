Bipartisan book club

Sheryl Sandberg to join Dina Powell McCormick’s book tour

McCormick and her husband, Sen. Dave McCormick, are promoting their book ‘Who Believed in You: How Purposeful Mentorship Changes the World’

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell McCormick will appear alongside former Facebook/Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg next Monday at a bipartisan event at Stanford University promoting McCormick’s new book, Jewish Insider has learned.

McCormick, a Republican, and Sandberg, a Democrat, will appear at the Bechtel Conference Center on Monday evening for a conversation about McCormick’s new book written with her husband, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), titled, Who Believed in You: How Purposeful Mentorship Changes the World. The book, which highlights the importance of mentorship through interviews with some of the McCormicks’ personal and professional mentors, was released on April 1.

Monday’s event will be hosted by Marne Levine and Juliet de Baubigny.

The appearance will be the latest in a series of appearances by the McCormicks as they promote the book, which explores their idea to spark a new national mentorship movement. The duo recently appeared on a recent episode of Dan Senor’s “Call Me Back” podcast, and Powell McCormick took part in a Vital Voices event in Washington last Friday.