Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

told you so

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right approach to Syria

‘They were jihadists and remained jihadists, even if some of their leaders have put on suits,’ Sa’ar said

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Sa'ar, speaks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on November 10, 2024.

By
Lahav Harkov
March 10, 2025

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar defended Israel’s cautious approach to the new Syrian government and its leader, former Al-Qaida member Ahmed al-Sharaa, in a Knesset speech on Monday, citing the regime’s mass killings of members of the country’s Alawite minority over the weekend.

Sa’ar noted that on a recent trip to Brussels, he warned his European counterparts that the new Syrian government, led by Al-Sharaa, who previously was known as Mohammed Al-Jolani, “is not a democratically elected regime but rather a Jihadist group that ruled the Idlib enclave and seized additional territories in Syria by force, including the capital, Damascus.”

“I warned my colleagues about the sweet talk of Al-Jolani and his men and cautioned against acts of revenge and violence against the Alawite minority, as well as their intention to annihilate the Kurdish autonomy,” Sa’ar said.

Syrian security forces reportedly massacred 830 Alawite Syrians on Friday and Saturday. The Alawite sect, to which deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad belonged, is about 10% of Syria’s population. Al-Sharaa, said his regime will hold anyone who killed civilians accountable, but also blamed “remnants of the foreign regime” whom he said were “trying to incite new strife and drag our country into a civil war.”

Sa’ar said, “This past weekend proved that our approach was realistic and, unfortunately, that my warnings were accurate. [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the paramilitary group led by al-Sharaa until he became president in January,] mercilessly slaughtered their own people, their own citizens.”

“They were jihadists and remained jihadists, even if some of their leaders have put on suits,” he added.

The Israeli foreign minister called on the world to “come to its senses” and end its legitimization of the Syrian regime.

Sa’ar said that the IDF’s maintenance of a buffer zone and destroying weapons systems within Syria “have been proven to be the correct course of action … and farsighted.”

“Israel will not allow the emergence of a security threat on its border with Syria and will take all necessary measures to prevent it,” he said.

Sa’ar delivered the remarks to the Israeli press at the opening of a faction meeting of his United Right party in the Knesset.

Though Sa’ar only referred to Europe, policy in Washington has also trended toward giving the new government in Damascus the benefit of the doubt, with a bipartisan group of lawmakers working on sanctions relief tied to benchmarks showing the regime is moving in a positive direction. 

Before the violence over the weekend, two leading pro-Israel groups, AIPAC and the American Jewish Committee, had expressed cautious optimism about Al-Sharaa’s government.

On Friday, as the attacks on Alawites began, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that “Jolani took off his galabiya and wore a suit and showed a moderate face. Now he took off his mask and exposed his real face: A jihadist terrorist from the Al-Qaida school who perpetrates atrocities against the civilian population.”

“Israel will defend itself against any Syrian threat … We will keep southern Syria demilitarized and protect the Druze population living there. Whoever harms them will be harmed by us,” he added.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice