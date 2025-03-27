scoop

Lawmakers nominate Hostages and Missing Families Forum for Nobel Peace Prize

The bipartisan letter says by choosing the forum, ‘the Committee would reaffirm a fundamental truth: that every life is sacred, that no act of terror can erase our shared humanity, and that the pursuit of justice must never waver’

A bipartisan group of House members sent a letter earlier this week to urge the Nobel Committee to award the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents and advocates for those kidnapped by Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups on Oct. 7, 2023, with the Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter, led by Reps. Brad Schneider (D-IL) and Max Miller (R-OH), argues the organization should receive the high international honor for its work to raise awareness about the plight of the hostages in Gaza. Schneider formally nominated the hostage forum for the honor earlier this year, prior to the deadline; this letter comes in support of that effort, a source familiar with the situation explained.

“The Nobel Peace Prize has long honored those who elevate humanity’s highest ideals in the face of oppression,” the lawmakers said. “In honoring the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the Committee would reaffirm a fundamental truth: that every life is sacred, that no act of terror can erase our shared humanity, and that the pursuit of justice must never waver. Their nomination is not just about the hostages. It is about the essential principle that the world cannot look away.”

The letter praises the forum members for their “extraordinary grace and humanity” and work to show the world “the humanity of all those suffering the devastation of war” in the face of the hardships faced by their families and repeated failures to reach agreements to free their family members from Hamas captivity.

“Through unfathomable anguish and heartbreak, these families have become the conscience of the world, steadfastly reminding the world that their loved ones are not bargaining chips or statistics, but human beings — each with names, stories, and families waiting to embrace them,” the letter reads.

It also highlights the work that the forum has done to advocate to governments, international organizations and civil society to raise awareness of the hostages, pursue Hamas in both courts of law and public opinion, generate international support and provide psychological and medical support to the hostage families.

“In the wake of Hamas’ barbaric attacks, the families of those taken hostage or missing channeled their grief into action — mobilizing a remarkable global movement to keep their loved ones at the forefront of diplomatic negotiations, demanding accountability, and advocating for all those suffering the devastations of war,” Schneider said in a statement.

Miller said in a statement, “Their courage in the face of immense hardship is a beacon of hope and a powerful reminder that no life should be forgotten. Honoring their efforts with the Nobel Peace Prize would be a testament to the strength of those who fight for justice, dignity, and the return of their loved ones.”

The letter was also signed by Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Wesley Bell (D-MO), Don Davis (D-NC), Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Juan Vargas (D-CA) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

More than 200 individuals and nearly 100 organizations have been nominated for the prize in 2025, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Nominations can be submitted by international lawmakers and various others including members of the Hague, university professors and past recipients.

A panel selected by the Norwegian parliament reviews the nominations and chooses the recipient.