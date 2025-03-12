Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

scoop

Heritage Foundation prepared report calling for ending U.S. aid to Israel

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter withdrew his appearance at a Heritage event Wednesday morning where the report was set to be released

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

A Trump banner hangs on the side of The Heritage Foundation ahead of the Inauguration on January 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Danielle Cohen
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
March 11, 2025

The Heritage Foundation has composed a new proposal calling for the U.S. to cut off aid to Israel by 2047 and require the Jewish state to increase its purchasing of U.S. defense materials, Jewish Insider has learned.

It was set to announce the report at an event on Wednesday, which has since been canceled, a source familiar with the situation said, after at least one of the headline speakers withdrew from participating.

A draft of the report obtained by JI recommends that Washington use the expiration of the current Memorandum of Understanding — which requires the U.S. to provide $3.8 billion of security assistance to Israel annually and must be renegotiated in 2026 — as an “opportunity” to “forge a new relationship with the State of Israel.”

The plan laid out in the report advises initially increasing the amount of aid, called Foreign Military Financing (FMF), provided to Israel to $4 billion annually beginning in 2029, but decreasing it by $250 million annually starting in 2032 until the aid is stopped completely by the end of fiscal year 2047 (“to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Israel’s independence,” the report notes). 

Conversely, beginning in 2039, Israel will be required to increase its purchasing of U.S. defense equipment, called Foreign Military Sales (FMS), by $250 million per year until it reaches $2.25 billion in 2047. This is less than the amount Israel currently purchases from the U.S. annually — since taking office, the Trump administration has already approved nearly $12 billion in defense equipment sales to Israel.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a pro-Israel stalwart, and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter were slated to headline an event at the Heritage Foundation’s Capitol Hill headquarters on Wednesday morning unveiling the report. Leiter withdrew from appearing at the gathering on Tuesday evening upon learning of the report’s contents, according to a source familiar with the decision. 

Shortly after on Tuesday night, the event was canceled.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy told JI, “The Israeli Embassy greatly values its working relationship and friendship with the Heritage Foundation. Due to a miscommunication regarding the format for the event, the ambassador regrettably will not be able to attend, but looks forward to future engagement.”

Spokespeople for Mast did not respond to a request for comment. 

The Heritage report frames this transition as a positive step for Israel, “elevating” the country from a “security aid recipient” into a “true strategic partnership” with the United States. “To achieve this,” the report continues, “Washington must fundamentally change Israel’s geopolitical position within the region.”

The authors recommend the U.S. pursue a “new regional architecture” similar to the Middle East Strategic Alliance — an effort Trump tried to launch in his first term with Gulf countries, also known as the “Arab NATO” — but include Israel this time, and expand the Abraham Accords. These two endeavors, the report says, will “fundamentally alter Israel’s geostrategic position. No longer will it be isolated and left on its own to respond to threats on its borders or those farther afield.”

An expert on U.S.-Israel relations familiar with the report argued that, “Now is not the time or place to speak openly about such dramatic changes in the nature of the relationship between the two allies” while Israel is in the middle of a war against Iranian proxies.

The Heritage Foundation did not respond to a request for comment.

