U of Florida investigating veteran medical school faculty member over anti-Israel posts

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Rutgers lecturer, UNRWA official take part in Hamas-affiliat...ed webinar

Craig Goldman, Wasserman Schultz named as co-chairs of Abrah...am Accords Caucus

Santa Ana School District stops teaching ethnic studies due ...to antisemitic content

Sa’ar: Trump’s Gaza plan does not replace need to erad...icate Hamas

Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Sena...te meeting

Alleged violations of Israel-Egypt peace treaty ring alarm b...ells in Israel

Sen. Andy Kim says release of New Jersey hostage Edan Alexan...der still not finalized

DeSantis pick for university board chair suggested Jews shou...ldn’t be considered for ‘national leadership’

Arab leaders open to hybrid Gaza evacuation plan, Graham say...s

Rep. Dan Goldman wants to set partisanship aside on House an...tisemitism task force

U.S. seeks to speed up hostage releases, Rubio says in Israe...l

Andrew Cuomo readying NYC mayoral campaign launch

Deborah Lipstadt had concerns of a ‘double standard’ for Isr...ael during the Biden administration

Linda McMahon vows to defund universities that do not addres...s antisemitism on campus

Elbridge Colby’s Pentagon nomination generates concern among... key Senate Republicans

The war on the pediatrics ward: Inside the American Academy ...of Pediatrics’ battle with antisemitism

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller c...andidate over ties to far left

New civil rights chief at Education Department has antisemit...ism experience from first Trump term

The Jewish music teacher representing a Muslim-majority coun...try at Eurovision

Gallant: ‘This dramatic day could have changed the course of... the war’

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Quick Hits

doctor's downfall

U of Florida investigating veteran medical school faculty member over anti-Israel posts

A university spokesperson said his posts, uncovered in a JI report, ‘do not reflect the core values’ of UF

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

University of Florida

By
Gabby Deutch
February 26, 2025

The University of Florida is investigating a senior member of its medical school faculty after dozens of his anti-Zionist social media posts were unearthed by Jewish Insider, a spokesperson for the university confirmed. 

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, the founding director of the UF Center for HIV/AIDS Research, Education and Service and chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases and immunology at the university’s Jacksonville medical school campus, shared posts on X late last year describing Zionism as “the root of all evil” and calling “for the disappearance of Zionism and Israel.” 

“While the University of Florida supports the right to free speech, it is investigating the social media posts made by Dr. Rathore so that consideration may be given to whether they fall outside of free speech protections applicable to public employees or violate state or federal law or university policies or regulations,” Steve Orlando, UF’s interim vice president for strategic communications and marketing, told JI in a statement.

Even as the university investigates whether Rathore’s rhetoric crossed a boundary, Orlando condemned the content of his posts. 

“The University of Florida reiterates that Dr. Rathore’s social media posts do not reflect the core values of the University of Florida,” Orlando stated. “The university does not condone calls for the elimination of a nation or group of people. Neither does it condone generalizations about a nation or group of people based on the perceived actions of a few.” 

Last spring, amid what was largely a muted response from university administrators nationwide in response to anti-Israel encampments protesting the Gaza war, UF emerged as an institution willing to take action against rule-breaking activists. Then-President Ben Sasse, who spoke out forcefully against their tactics and in defense of Israel, has since stepped down from the leadership of the university. Orlando clarified that those values still stand.

Rathore’s posts are “contrary to the university’s core values of ‘freedom and civility’ and ‘community,’” Orlando said. “These core values call on the UF community to engage in dialogue that is open-minded and rooted in mutual respect for others and to utilize our talents and compassion to create a supportive community that serves the common good.”

Last week, Rathore resigned from the board of OneJax, a Jacksonville community foundation, after his posts came to light. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice