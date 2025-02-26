doctor's downfall

U of Florida investigating veteran medical school faculty member over anti-Israel posts

A university spokesperson said his posts, uncovered in a JI report, ‘do not reflect the core values’ of UF

The University of Florida is investigating a senior member of its medical school faculty after dozens of his anti-Zionist social media posts were unearthed by Jewish Insider, a spokesperson for the university confirmed.

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, the founding director of the UF Center for HIV/AIDS Research, Education and Service and chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases and immunology at the university’s Jacksonville medical school campus, shared posts on X late last year describing Zionism as “the root of all evil” and calling “for the disappearance of Zionism and Israel.”

“While the University of Florida supports the right to free speech, it is investigating the social media posts made by Dr. Rathore so that consideration may be given to whether they fall outside of free speech protections applicable to public employees or violate state or federal law or university policies or regulations,” Steve Orlando, UF’s interim vice president for strategic communications and marketing, told JI in a statement.

Even as the university investigates whether Rathore’s rhetoric crossed a boundary, Orlando condemned the content of his posts.

“The University of Florida reiterates that Dr. Rathore’s social media posts do not reflect the core values of the University of Florida,” Orlando stated. “The university does not condone calls for the elimination of a nation or group of people. Neither does it condone generalizations about a nation or group of people based on the perceived actions of a few.”

Last spring, amid what was largely a muted response from university administrators nationwide in response to anti-Israel encampments protesting the Gaza war, UF emerged as an institution willing to take action against rule-breaking activists. Then-President Ben Sasse, who spoke out forcefully against their tactics and in defense of Israel, has since stepped down from the leadership of the university. Orlando clarified that those values still stand.

Rathore’s posts are “contrary to the university’s core values of ‘freedom and civility’ and ‘community,’” Orlando said. “These core values call on the UF community to engage in dialogue that is open-minded and rooted in mutual respect for others and to utilize our talents and compassion to create a supportive community that serves the common good.”

Last week, Rathore resigned from the board of OneJax, a Jacksonville community foundation, after his posts came to light.