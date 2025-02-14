fbpx
Quick Hits

new nominee

Joel Rayburn tapped as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs

Rayburn previously held several diplomatic positions and is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Levant Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn delivers a statement ahead of a meeting of the Syria constitution-writing committee on October 29, 2019 at the United Nations Offices in Geneva.

By
Matthew Kassel
February 13, 2025

The Trump administration nominated Joel Rayburn, a former diplomat and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, to serve as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, a role overseeing key Middle East policy issues.

Rayburn held various diplomatic and national security positions in the first Trump administration, including special envoy for Syria and deputy assistant secretary for Levant affairs. He also served on the White House National Security Council as senior director for Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Previously, Rayburn, a former U.S. Army officer, worked as a special advisor for Middle East affairs to Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN).

In social media comments on Wednesday, Hagerty said that Rayburn would be a “critical asset to” the Trump administration “in bringing back peace to the Middle East and implementing America First policies.”

