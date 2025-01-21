Senate votes unanimously to confirm Rubio as secretary of state

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

VP-elect Vance anticipates hostage deal in the ‘last day o...r two’ of Biden administration

Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘It is time for American airlines to resume... flights to and from Israel’

House passes bipartisan ICC sanctions for a second time

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘l...aid the building blocks for a better world’

American-Israeli dual citizens hit with sanctions sue Biden ...administration

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

Quick Hits

Top Diplomat

Senate votes unanimously to confirm Rubio as secretary of state

The Senate’s rare bipartisan display of support for one of its own is unlikely to be repeated for any of Trump’s other Cabinet nominees

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rubio, a three-term Senator and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, has broad bipartisan support from his Senate colleagues but is expected to face questions over Trump’s plans for Greenland, U.S. relations with Russia and the safe return of Hamas-held hostages. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
January 20, 2025

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a hawkish supporter of Israel and a harsh critic of Iran and China, was confirmed on Monday evening by a unanimous bipartisan vote as the nation’s 72nd secretary of state

Rubio, the three-term senator who served as the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee prior to being nominated for the secretary of state role, was the first of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees to be confirmed after Trump was sworn in for his second term earlier Monday. 

All 99 senators present — including Rubio himself — voted in favor of his confirmation, a rare sight and one not likely to be repeated for any other Trump Cabinet nominees. Vice President J.D. Vance’s former Senate seat is currently empty.

Shortly before the full Senate vote, both Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee expressed enthusiastic support for Rubio.

“Anyone in America who wants to see what American foreign policy looks like and get a good rundown on it needs to watch that hearing,” Foreign Relations Chairman Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) told reporters after voting in committee to advance Rubio’s nomination. “He was flawless in his presentation of American foreign policy.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who was a close foreign policy ally of former President Joe Biden said he was “happy to vote yes for my friend and colleague Sen. Rubio.”

Risch and Ranking Member Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) issued a joint statement on Monday evening saying they “believe that Senator Rubio has the skills, knowledge and experience to lead the department, and his unanimous vote in committee reflects that.”

The smooth process to Rubio’s confirmation — a result of Rubio’s reputation in the Senate for bipartisanship, his friendships on both sides of the aisle and his foreign policy experience and acumen — will likely be the outlier in what are expected to be a series of more bitter and drawn-out battles in the weeks to come.

Separately on Monday, the Senate Armed Services Committee voted 14-13, along party lines, to advance Pete Hegseth’s nomination to be secretary of defense on Monday, the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee voted 13-2 to advance South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s nomination to be secretary of Homeland Security and the Senate Intelligence Committee voted 14-3 to advance John Ratcliffe’s nomination to be CIA director. 

Votes on all three nominees, as well as Office of Management and Budget Director-designate Russell Vought, are expected in the coming days.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, but the schedule for hearings for other State Department nominees remains under negotiation, Risch said.

With his confirmation complete, Rubio’s first order of business, according to reports, will be meetings on Tuesday with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Takeshi Iwaya. All three foreign dignitaries are in Washington for Trump’s inauguration. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice