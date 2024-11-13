fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Rumored for a Trump posting, Elbridge Colby’s dovish views... on Iran stand out

Tulsi Gabbard under consideration to be director of national... intelligence

Saudi-Israel normalization appears more distant with a skept...ic in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, MBS’ ‘genocide’ accusations

Capitol Hill caught off guard by Hegseth pick for defense se...cretary, but Senate Republicans quickly fall in line

Trump announces former Gov. Mike Huckabee as pick for ambass...ador to Israel

Donald Trump Jr. faces scrutiny for embracing anti-Israel po...dcaster’s views

Edelstein remains defiant amid Netanyahu moves to reinstate ...Haredi exemption from IDF

Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amste...rdam attack

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

After Trump victory, Democrats debate what comes next

How Trump will approach the Middle East in a second term

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

On Election Day eve, Vance courts undecided voters in battle...ground Pennsylvania

The playbook to win Jewish voters in Michigan

At Chicago Public Schools, antisemitism concerns remain afte...r ouster of board president

Trump, Republicans court Arab-American voters in the final s...tretch of the campaign 

Rep. John James campaigns for reelection with boost from a t...op Republican Jewish group

Howard Lutnick, the pro-Israel champion leading Trump’s tr...ansition team

Pro-Israel senators call for probe of ICC prosecutor 

California leaders speak out against antisemitic discriminat...ion in Oakland

Literary icons fight back against growing antisemitism in th...eir midst

Chicago education board president resigns amid backlash to a...ntisemitic social media posts

House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned thei...r backs’ on Jewish students

Trump sends mixed messages on Mideast policy in final days o...f campaign 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind embattled Board ...of Education president

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Quick Hits

tulsi talk

Tulsi Gabbard under consideration to be director of national intelligence

The former Hawaii congresswoman's consideration for the DNI post could raise concerns among Republican hawks

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a Trump campaign rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on October 22, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

By
Marc Rod
November 13, 2024

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat who defected to the Republican Party, is reportedly under consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, a pick that would be cause for significant alarm among Republican hawks and could raise concerns for the pro-Israel community.

Gabbard was previously under discussion to become secretary of defense, Jewish Insider learned, a role that ultimately went to another outside-the-box pick, Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

Gabbard, a military veteran, has perhaps become most notorious for meeting with, and defending, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in 2017, and defending his attacks on Syrian civilians.

The former legislator has criticized the Biden administration as insufficiently supportive of Israel since Oct. 7, has been vocal against Islamic terrorism and has expressed support for the Jewish state, including at a speech at a Christians United for Israel conference during her time in Washington, but her record in the House tells a mixed story. 

Gabbard voted against a House resolution condemning the December 2016 United Nations Security Council Resolution opposing Israeli settlements. She said that she shared the concerns of the Obama administration — which declined to veto the resolution — about settlement activity. She separately condemned Israel for firing live ammunition at rioters at the Gaza fence in 2018.

In 2019, Gabbard refused to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for antisemitic comments about U.S. support for Israel and voted for a resolution sponsored by Omar that aimed to defend the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. But Gabbard has also expressed personal opposition to the BDS movement and voted for anti-BDS legislation.

Gabbard voted against the Iran nuclear deal, said the U.S. should roll back sanctions and criticized the first Trump administration for killing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qasserm Soleimani, describing the strike as an unconstitutional act of war. She introduced legislation seeking to limit presidential war authorities.

Gabbard also opposed arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the House and described Trump as “Saudi Arabia’s bitch” for refusing to penalize the country for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Prior to her political evolution, Gabbard was a surrogate for the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the Senate’s most vocal critic of Israel.

Gabbard has also been sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin, going as far as to say that U.S. leaders had instigated Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine while campaigning for Trump and defending Russia’s claimed rationale for the invasion.

Gabbard said in a statement on Veterans Day, “The best way for us to honor our veterans, not just on #VeteransDay, but every day, is to make sure that our men and women in uniform are only sent into harms’ way as a last resort when all diplomatic measures have been exhausted, and actually take care of them and their families, if and when they return home.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice