RJC launches $10 million ad buy targeting swing-state Jews

The ads are set to begin running during the presidential debate on Tuesday

The Republican Jewish Coalition on Monday announced a $10 million ad buy targeting Jewish voters in five key swing states, set to begin running during the presidential debate on Tuesday evening.

RJC CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement that the ads, which link Vice President Kamala Harris to the far-left Squad and accuse her of defending antisemitism and anti-Israel forces, are “by far, the largest and most comprehensive effort ever to turn out the Jewish vote for President Donald J. Trump.”

The advertisements will be running on television, social media, streaming services and elsewhere online in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona and RJC said they are part of a $15 million effort to attract Jewish voters to Trump.

“Kamala Harris embraces and defends the Squad, even after [Rep. Ilhan] Omar made disgusting antisemitic comments,” the ad’s narrator intones, adding that she “joined the Squad in sympathizing with antisemitic, anti-Israel protesters.”

“Kamala Harris is no ordinary Democrat,” the advertisement concludes. “She stands with the Squad, not with us.”

In 2019, after Omar made antisemitic comments, Harris condemned antisemitism and rejected accusations of dual loyalty while also raising concerns that attacks on Omar could endanger the congresswoman.

Harris has said that she “absolutely reject[s]” and does not “wholesale endorse” some of the rhetoric used by college anti-Israel protesters, even as she has offered some praise for the protesters, quoted in the RJC ad.

Harris also said she would not withhold weapons from Israel, as Squad members have demanded.