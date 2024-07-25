What You Should Know

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris, who usually presides over joint sessions of Congress, was not in her usual spot at the rostrum alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Instead, she was speaking at a conference hosted by Zeta Phi Beta, a Black sorority, in Indianapolis. An aide to Harris told Jewish Insider earlier this week that Harris skipping Netanyahu’s speech “should not be interpreted as a change in her position with regard to Israel,” JI’s senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch reports.

Days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris to be his successor as president, her absence — even if due to a pre-planned event — represents the first real foreign-policy decision of her campaign. It’s also the first joint session of Congress during the Biden administration that Harris did not preside over.

On one hand, Harris may have saved herself some political agony by not being in Washington. Dozens of Democrats skipped the speech entirely for political reasons, with many calling out Netanyahu; some left-wing lawmakers even deemed him a “war criminal.” Of the Democrats who did attend the speech, many opted not to applaud Netanyahu, or to stay seated when others gave him a standing ovation. All eyes, literally, would have been on Harris.

“The vice president has been unwavering in her commitment to [the] security of Israel,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday when asked why Harris didn’t attend the speech.

But Republicans and others skeptical about Harris’ stance on Israel have seized on the moment as a possible indication of Harris adopting a less pro-Israel position than Biden.

Victoria Coates, a former Trump administration staffer who oversees foreign policy at the Heritage Foundation, called it “unconscionable” for Harris to “boycott this historic event.” (Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, skipped the speech, too. Rob Greenway, director of Heritage’s national security program, argued that’s less important: “No one is questioning Vance or Trump’s support for Israel. We’re all questioning the [Biden] administration’s.”)

Harris will have an opportunity to respond to both her supporters and her detractors today when she meets with Netanyahu one-on-one at the White House. Her absence in the Capitol raises the stakes of the meeting significantly: How will she receive Netanyahu? Will she emphasize American support for Israel? Will she offer any public criticism of Netanyahu?

So far, those close to Harris have been pushing the message this week that she will not diverge from Biden on Israel. “The message they’re sending to the prime minister tomorrow is that we’re completely aligned,” a senior Biden administration official told JI on Wednesday. “It’s time to do all we can to close the hostage deal, get the hostages home, and also we as an administration will continue to do all we possibly can to continue to support Israel’s self-defense against Iran, Hezbollah … Houthis and everything else.”

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke at a virtual event on Wednesday hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, where he described his first trip to Israel with Harris in 2017 — and said she’ll remain pro-Israel.

“It was one of the most remarkable experiences of my life to do that with her, and that’s who she is,” Emhoff said. “So let me just make this clear: Vice President Harris has been and will be a strong supporter of Israel as a secure, democratic and Jewish state, and she will always ensure that Israel can defend itself.”

Still, Harris herself hasn’t yet weighed in on Israel and Gaza since becoming the likely Democratic nominee. Nor has she commented on the violent protests in Washington yesterday, where anti-Israel activists tore down and burned an American flag outside of Union Station and spray-painted “HAMAS IS COMIN” on a statue.

The protesters earned a harsh rebuke from White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, who told JI that “identifying with evil terrorist organizations like Hamas, burning the American flag, or forcibly removing the American flag and replacing it with another, is disgraceful. Antisemitism and violence are never acceptable. Period.” The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Since Biden’s endorsement of Harris on Sunday, one of the biggest questions she faces is whether — and if — she will take a different position from Biden on key issues. Her meeting with Netanyahu today will be the first chance for the public to get some answers.