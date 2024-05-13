Daily Kickoff
Good Monday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s criticism of Israel is encouraging a leftward shift among downballot Democrats in Maryland, and spotlight a new effort to honor female Israeli soldiers who have died in the war. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Doron Perez, Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Jerry Seinfeld.
Across Israel, sirens blared at 11 a.m. today to mark Yom Hazikaron, the first memorial day since the Oct. 7 terror attacks and ensuing Israel-Hamas war. Ceremonies and services across the country paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians who have been killed in the last year.
In Jerusalem, President Isaac Herzog spoke at the Western Wall. He invoked the “Unetaneh Tokef” prayer recited on Yom Kippur: “We gather on this Memorial Day to remember all the victims and fallen — civilians and soldiers who perished: some by fire and some by suffocation, some by sword and some by beast. Some at the doorstep of their home, and some in armored personnel carriers, some in the warmth of their bed and some in the streets, some at a guardpost and some in the battlefield, some at a bus stop and some at a police station. Some in a car and some in an armored vehicle, some on the kibbutz pathways, some in the pasture and some at a party, some in the shopping mall and some in missiles and rockets, some in tunnels, and some in hiding. Forever, forever we remember them.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a rare photograph of himself wrapping tefillin. The phylacteries were given to him by the mother of Moshe Davino, a fallen soldier. “The tefillin that were with him all the time during the battles are the only item that survived the inferno in which Moshiko fell,” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew. “The smell of gunpowder still remains on the tefillin cover.”
Rabbi Elli Fischer, who traveled on an El Al flight earlier today, posted a video of the cabin’s passengers standing for a moment of silence coordinated with Israel’s 11 a.m. siren. “Never experienced this before,” Fischer tweeted. “On [an] El Al flight in mid-air, while the siren sounded in Israel, the crew asked us all to stand in silence.”
What we’re reading today: World Mizrachi Chairman Doron Perez writes in our sister publication eJewishPhilanthropy about discovering the diary of his son, Daniel, who was killed on Oct. 7.
Stateside, there’s a political lesson to be learned on the power of allyship by looking at two neighboring states — Maryland and Pennsylvania — and the different direction their Democratic leaders are headed when it comes to supporting Israel and speaking out against antisemitism, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.
Both states have among the largest Jewish constituencies in the country — about 4% of Maryland’s population is Jewish, while just over 3% of Pennsylvanians are. Historically, leaders in both states have a long record of backing the Jewish state and fighting against threats to the Jewish community.
But there’s a divergence taking place this year. In Pennsylvania, two of its top Democratic leaders have emerged as unapologetic and outspoken allies to the Jewish community — Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA). Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who is up for reelection this year, is a longtime, if less outspoken, ally who’s endorsed by AIPAC. (Casey’s GOP challenger, Dave McCormick, is also running as a stalwart backer of Israel in its war against Hamas, and has been a leading voicespeaking out against antisemitism on campuses.)
In Maryland, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has become one of Israel’s most vocal antagonists in the Senate — and as JI’s Emily Jacobs reports in today’s issue, is having an impact in muting support of Israel from some downballot Democrats in the run-up to Tuesday’s primaries.
This last week showcased the two possible futures of the Democratic Party when it comes to handling Israel and fighting antisemitism. Shapiro called for the University of Pennsylvania to clear out its anti-Israel encampment last week, giving the city and its police department political cover to move ahead with the disbandment. He called out university leaders for “willing to let certain forms of hate pass by and condemn others more strongly” in an interview with The New York Times published Saturday.
Most notably, Shapiro proclaimed he’s a supporter of Israel and a proud Zionist in the same interview. “I am pro-Israel. I am pro-the idea of a Jewish homeland, a Jewish state, and I will certainly do everything in my power to ensure that Israel is strong and Israel is fortified and will exist for generations,” he told the paper.
Shapiro’s clear support for Israel is similar to Fetterman, who has emerged in the Senate as a pugnacious Democratic defender of Israel and its war against Hamas. Most recently, Fetterman criticized President Joe Biden for threatening to withhold some offensive weapons from Israel as “deeply disappointing.” He told Fox News last week: “[As long as] Israel is in this kind of war; I have no conditions, I never have, and I can’t imagine I ever will.”
That rhetorical clarity, however, has been harder to find among Maryland Democrats, where even pro-Israel lawmakers — such as Rep. David Trone (D-MD) — have been more reticentabout their support for the Jewish state running in contested primaries.
Van Hollen has been the driving force in the Senate — and in his home state — when it comes to criticizing Israel and its war against Hamas. He has opposed military aid to Israel without conditions. He even accused Israel of deliberately causing mass starvation in Gaza back in February, describing the situation as a “textbook war crime.” A group of 70 rabbis signed a letter in March accusing Van Hollen of spreading falsehoods about Israel and stoking “divisions” and “isolat[ing]” Israel and the Jewish community in his state.
What explains the difference between the two groups of Democrats? The main reason Van Hollen can embrace positions outside the political mainstream is that Maryland is a deep-blue state, with little prospect of two-party competition in congressional races. (Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, campaigning on the Democrats’ declining support of Israel in the state’s Senate race, is testing that proposition this year.)
Just like Republicans in safe seats have spent more time worrying about a primary from the right than appealing to the broad, persuadable middle, Democrats are showing the same tendencies as the party appeals to its far-left flank. Pennsylvania’s status as a swing state means that moderation typically wins out (at least in statewide contests). So despite having the fourth-largest Jewish population in the country, Maryland’s Jewish community is finding its influence diluted.
It’s a lesson for Jewish Democrats in deep-blue states that it may be more effective to exert influence by speaking up from within the party. Many Maryland Democrats worried about the party’s direction on Israel and antisemitism told us they didn’t want to speak out publicly, in fear of political reprisal. But often using power and speaking out — like Democratic groups challenging a pair of vulnerable Squad members in primaries — sends a clearer message than trying to persuade recalcitrant lawmakers behind the scenes.
maryland matters
Jewish Democrats concerned over Maryland’s Democratic party’s leftward tilt
Pro-Israel Democrats in Maryland are wondering how a state with one of the largest Jewish constituencies in the country is represented by one of the Senate’s leading Israel critics — with some aspiring Democratic congressional candidates moving toward left-wing positions that until recently were rarely embraced in party circles. Maryland was represented until 2016 by former Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-MD) and retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), two pro-Israel stalwarts. Mikulski’s retirement paved the way for Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) ascension from representing Maryland’s Montgomery County-based House district, which has one of the largest Jewish communities in the state, to being the state’s junior senator. It was only eight years ago that Van Hollen campaigned for the Senate as the pro-Israel candidate in 2016 against a challenger who took a more critical approach to the Jewish state. Now, Jewish leaders in the state warn that Van Hollen’s standing with the community has plummeted, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports.
‘Lack of sensitivity’: “I think you have to take an elected official in their totality, and I think Maryland Jews appreciate the support that the senator has given for their domestic issues,” Ron Halber, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, told JI of Van Hollen. “However, there’s no doubt in my mind that he is hemorrhaging significant Jewish support because of his perceived lack of sensitivity to Israel during the current war.”
Additional concerns: It’s not just Van Hollen who has drawn concern from the Jewish community’s side. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who represents Van Hollen’s old House district, was one of 58 lawmakers (including two Jewish lawmakers) to oppose security funding to Israel in the just-passed supplemental aid package. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a leading contender to serve alongside Van Hollen in the Senate, told the Washington Post that the U.S. should withhold offensive aid to Israel if it invades Rafah. Alsobrooks’ primary rival, Rep. David Trone (D-MD), a longtime AIPAC donor during his time in the House, has been critical of Israel’s conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza as he appeals to Democratic voters in the state.
close contest
Capitol cop Harry Dunn, UDP-backed Sarah Elfreth neck-and-neck ahead of primary
The surprisingly high-profile Democratic primary in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District will come to a head on Tuesday, in what’s shaping up to be a close contest between state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
National focus: The race has garnered national attention both due to Dunn’s candidacy — he’s a nationally known figure for his service at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his subsequent advocacy — and because AIPAC’s United Democracy Project super PAC has spent, as of late last week, more than $4 million boosting Elfreth.
Polling update:Internal polling from Dunn’s campaign in mid-April showed him at 22%, trailed by Elfreth at 18%, both within the margin of error, with state Sen. Clarence Lam, seen as a third potential front-runner, behind at 8%. A source familiar with the race told JI that Elfreth’s campaign polling, in the field shortly after the Dunn poll, showed her leading, but also within the margin of error. The source predicted relatively low turnout in the primary, given that the Democratic presidential primary is already decided.
The big question: UDP’s involvement has puzzled observers — Elfreth doesn’t face any high-profile opposition from an anti-Israel candidate, although outspoken critics including Morse are in the race. UDP has maintained that it’s not concerned about Dunn’s stances on Israel.
On the Hill: Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Tim Scott (R-SC), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) wrote to President Joe Biden last week urging him to “strongly oppose the [International Criminal Court’s] efforts to target Israel,” including using a law giving the U.S. “broad authorities” to respond to the detention of allied officials by or at the instruction of the ICC.
military herstory
Paying homage to Israel’s fallen female soldiers
On the surface, a new website titled Women Warriors is a heartbreaking tribute to the 52 young Israeli women – soldiers, police officers, IDF paramedics and one Shin Bet agent – killed while serving their country over the last seven months of war. But the creators of the first-of-its-kind site, which was launched ahead of the country’s annual Memorial Day on Monday and features a history of Israeli women’s contribution to the security establishment, are hopeful that it will also stand as testament to the changing roles of women and their abilities in a field – and an institution – largely dominated by men. They also believe that by documenting the stories of these brave soldiers and security personnel, the site will pave the way for other women to serve in more meaningful and influential positions in Israel’s security forces, particularly the military, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.
Documenting their stories: “Our goal was to create a website that provides all the information about women who have fallen [in service to the country],” Col. (res.) Maya Heller, chairperson of Forum Dvorah, a nonprofit that promotes the equal representation of women in key decision-making positions in the fields of national security and foreign policy – and the mastermind behind the project – told JI. “There are some very heroic stories from Oct. 7, and we felt that we had to tell them,” Heller said of the website, which will soon be translated into English.
Turning point: Israel is one of a handful of countries where women are mandated by law to serve in the military, yet over the past three decades some female recruits have been forced to take legal action in order to gain access to more meaningful roles. Beginning with a 1994 landmark court case to enable women to train as pilots, female soldiers have been edging their way into combat roles and more recently have joined tank commands and elite units. Last December, two months after Israel began its ground operation in Gaza, the army reported a massive spike in female conscripts seeking to join such units, the Times of Israel reported.
Honoring their heroism: “This is the first war where we are seeing women at all different levels and their heroism needs to be celebrated,” said Miri Eisen, a retired IDF colonel and director of the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University near Tel Aviv, and one of the founders of the Forum Dvorah. Eisen added that it was especially important given dissenting voices in Israeli society that still believe women should remain excluded from certain military roles or left out of the army entirely.
primary watch
Group touts Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla as supporter of anti-Israel protests
An advertisement for an event with Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who is challenging Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) in New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District, labels Bhalla as a pro-cease-fire candidate supportive of campus anti-Israel protests, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Background: The advertisement was circulated by a group called Muslims of New Jersey, which hosted the event, and describes Bhalla as its favored candidate over Menendez. The flier attacks Menendez for his AIPAC endorsement, and for being “against ceasefire in Gaza” and “against students right to protest.” The event took place Saturday morning in Jersey City.
Middle East conflict: “Ravi Bhalla supports Israel’s right to defend itself and ensure its national security. This imperative is underscored by the horrific Oct. 7 terrorist attack, which Ravi spoke out about at the time and continues to decry,” Bhalla spokesperson Rob Horowitz said. “At the same time, he believes Israel must do a much better job of limiting the deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and of ensuring that food and other provisions are allowed in to prevent famine and improve desperate overall conditions. He backs a negotiated cease-fire with the return of all the hostages and believes all efforts must continue to be made by the United States to bring that result about.”
Protests: Addressing the campus protests, Horowitz said Bhalla “supports free speech, but not violence, destruction of property nor harassment of Jewish students. And he is a vocal opponent of antisemitism, Islamophobia or any other form of bigotry and racism.”
on the hill
House to vote on bill forcing arms sales to Israel to move forward
The House is set to vote this week on a bill that, in response to the administration’s decision to halt certain arms sales to Israel and threaten to cut off all offensive weapons, aims to force the administration’s hand, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Significance: The bill is not likely to pass the Senate and would likely be vetoed by President Joe Biden, but it will be a key barometer of how many Democrats back the administration’s recent moves, amidgrowingcondemnation from moderate pro-Israel lawmakers. The legislation will require a simple majority vote.
Forcing the issue: The Israel Security Assistance Support Act condemns the administration’s moves and calls on the administration to permit all approved arms transfers to Israel to move forward and to utilize all existing congressional funds. But it also carries a series of penalties that aim to force the issue by withholding federal funding if the aid does not move forward.
Scoop: Twenty-six House Democrats wrote to the administration on Friday criticizing its decision, highlighting the growing backlash among moderate pro-Israel Democrats to the administration’s recent moves. “We are deeply concerned about the message the Administration is sending to Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorist proxies by withholding weapons shipments to Israel, during a critical moment in the negotiations,” the letter, first obtained by JI, reads. “With democracy under assault around the world, we cannot undermine our ally Israel, especially in her greatest hour of need. America’s commitments must always be ironclad.” Read more here.
podcast playback
In new interview, Netanyahu explains what’s next for Gaza
In the latest episode of Dan Senor’s “Call Me Back” podcast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed relations with the U.S., a postwar plan for Gaza and the potential exile of top Hamas officials.
What’s next: Netanyahu acknowledged that there will be sustained IDF access to Gaza in any day-after scenario. “So stage one, destroy the battalions. Stage two, mop up. Stage three, be able to go in and deal with any terrorist resurgence,” Netanyahu said. “And that’s going to be a while. It doesn’t, that really follows the end of the war. You’re not going to finish it without having the ability after the war is finished to prevent the resurgence of terrorism. If you look at what you need to do after this war is won, you’ll have to have a sustained demilitarization by Israel. I don’t see any other power that is willing to do it, but I’ll be happy to see it.”
Terms of surrender: The prime minister suggested he was open to a deal with Hamas that would see its top leaders, including Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, exiled from the enclave. “Dan, this war could be over tomorrow. If Hamas lays down its arms and surrenders, returns the hostages, the war is over. That’s our goal. I mean, these are our goals that I described. It’s up to them. The idea of exile is there. We have, we can always discuss it. But I think the most important thing is surrender. You surrender, you give up those hostages that these monsters have taken. You know, among them, young girls that they’re raping, continuously. I mean, this is, uh, this is abominable, but this can be over tomorrow. If they lay down their arms, if they surrender, the war is over.”
Daylight dilemma: Senor raised concerns about the growing daylight between the U.S. and Israel on the prosecution of the war in Gaza. Netanyahu acknowledged that the perception of such a split would bolster Hamas’ negotiating position. “Well, that perception certainly doesn’t help the hostage situation, certainly doesn’t help stabilize the Middle East,” Netanyahu said. “It gives succor to Iran and its henchmen. But it means that we have to apply the pressure even more. If the equation has, uh, several, uh, uh, you know, several elements to it, then, increase the military pressure. But ultimately, you need the, you need the victory.”
Pic of the Day
Israeli President Isaac Herzog wore a torn shirt, a traditional Jewish symbol of mourning, at a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday evening marking the start of Yom Hazikaron, the memorial day for Israel’s fallen soldiers and those killed in terror attacks.
“This tearing – a symbol of Jewish mourning, it is a symbol of the mourning and sorrow of an entire people in this year – a year of national mourning,” Herzog said of his shirt. “A symbol of a blood drenched rend in the heart of the people. A tear in the heart of the State of Israel – shattered, bereaved, crying bitter tears, refusing to be comforted for its sons and daughters – soldiers and civilians, civilians and soldiers. Our voices do not refrain from weeping, and our eyes from shedding tears. A great tragedy has befallen us.”
.