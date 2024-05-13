Good Monday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s criticism of Israel is encouraging a leftward shift among downballot Democrats in Maryland, and spotlight a new effort to honor female Israeli soldiers who have died in the war. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Doron Perez, Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Jerry Seinfeld.

Across Israel, sirens blared at 11 a.m. today to mark Yom Hazikaron, the first memorial day since the Oct. 7 terror attacks and ensuing Israel-Hamas war. Ceremonies and services across the country paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians who have been killed in the last year.

In Jerusalem, President Isaac Herzog spoke at the Western Wall. He invoked the “Unetaneh Tokef” prayer recited on Yom Kippur: “We gather on this Memorial Day to remember all the victims and fallen — civilians and soldiers who perished: some by fire and some by suffocation, some by sword and some by beast. Some at the doorstep of their home, and some in armored personnel carriers, some in the warmth of their bed and some in the streets, some at a guardpost and some in the battlefield, some at a bus stop and some at a police station. Some in a car and some in an armored vehicle, some on the kibbutz pathways, some in the pasture and some at a party, some in the shopping mall and some in missiles and rockets, some in tunnels, and some in hiding. Forever, forever we remember them.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a rare photograph of himself wrapping tefillin. The phylacteries were given to him by the mother of Moshe Davino, a fallen soldier. “The tefillin that were with him all the time during the battles are the only item that survived the inferno in which Moshiko fell,” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew. “The smell of gunpowder still remains on the tefillin cover.”

Rabbi Elli Fischer, who traveled on an El Al flight earlier today, posted a video of the cabin’s passengers standing for a moment of silence coordinated with Israel’s 11 a.m. siren. “Never experienced this before,” Fischer tweeted. “On [an] El Al flight in mid-air, while the siren sounded in Israel, the crew asked us all to stand in silence.”

What we’re reading today: World Mizrachi Chairman Doron Perez writes in our sister publication eJewishPhilanthropy about discovering the diary of his son, Daniel, who was killed on Oct. 7.

Stateside, there’s a political lesson to be learned on the power of allyship by looking at two neighboring states — Maryland and Pennsylvania — and the different direction their Democratic leaders are headed when it comes to supporting Israel and speaking out against antisemitism, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Both states have among the largest Jewish constituencies in the country — about 4% of Maryland’s population is Jewish, while just over 3% of Pennsylvanians are. Historically, leaders in both states have a long record of backing the Jewish state and fighting against threats to the Jewish community.

But there’s a divergence taking place this year. In Pennsylvania, two of its top Democratic leaders have emerged as unapologetic and outspoken allies to the Jewish community — Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA). Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who is up for reelection this year, is a longtime, if less outspoken, ally who’s endorsed by AIPAC. (Casey’s GOP challenger, Dave McCormick, is also running as a stalwart backer of Israel in its war against Hamas, and has been a leading voicespeaking out against antisemitism on campuses.)

In Maryland, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has become one of Israel’s most vocal antagonists in the Senate — and as JI’s Emily Jacobs reports in today’s issue, is having an impact in muting support of Israel from some downballot Democrats in the run-up to Tuesday’s primaries.

This last week showcased the two possible futures of the Democratic Party when it comes to handling Israel and fighting antisemitism. Shapiro called for the University of Pennsylvania to clear out its anti-Israel encampment last week, giving the city and its police department political cover to move ahead with the disbandment. He called out university leaders for “willing to let certain forms of hate pass by and condemn others more strongly” in an interview with The New York Times published Saturday.

Most notably, Shapiro proclaimed he’s a supporter of Israel and a proud Zionist in the same interview. “I am pro-Israel. I am pro-the idea of a Jewish homeland, a Jewish state, and I will certainly do everything in my power to ensure that Israel is strong and Israel is fortified and will exist for generations,” he told the paper.

Shapiro’s clear support for Israel is similar to Fetterman, who has emerged in the Senate as a pugnacious Democratic defender of Israel and its war against Hamas. Most recently, Fetterman criticized President Joe Biden for threatening to withhold some offensive weapons from Israel as “deeply disappointing.” He told Fox News last week: “[As long as] Israel is in this kind of war; I have no conditions, I never have, and I can’t imagine I ever will.”

That rhetorical clarity, however, has been harder to find among Maryland Democrats, where even pro-Israel lawmakers — such as Rep. David Trone (D-MD) — have been more reticentabout their support for the Jewish state running in contested primaries.

Van Hollen has been the driving force in the Senate — and in his home state — when it comes to criticizing Israel and its war against Hamas. He has opposed military aid to Israel without conditions. He even accused Israel of deliberately causing mass starvation in Gaza back in February, describing the situation as a “textbook war crime.” A group of 70 rabbis signed a letter in March accusing Van Hollen of spreading falsehoods about Israel and stoking “divisions” and “isolat[ing]” Israel and the Jewish community in his state.

What explains the difference between the two groups of Democrats? The main reason Van Hollen can embrace positions outside the political mainstream is that Maryland is a deep-blue state, with little prospect of two-party competition in congressional races. (Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, campaigning on the Democrats’ declining support of Israel in the state’s Senate race, is testing that proposition this year.)

Just like Republicans in safe seats have spent more time worrying about a primary from the right than appealing to the broad, persuadable middle, Democrats are showing the same tendencies as the party appeals to its far-left flank. Pennsylvania’s status as a swing state means that moderation typically wins out (at least in statewide contests). So despite having the fourth-largest Jewish population in the country, Maryland’s Jewish community is finding its influence diluted.

It’s a lesson for Jewish Democrats in deep-blue states that it may be more effective to exert influence by speaking up from within the party. Many Maryland Democrats worried about the party’s direction on Israel and antisemitism told us they didn’t want to speak out publicly, in fear of political reprisal. But often using power and speaking out — like Democratic groups challenging a pair of vulnerable Squad members in primaries — sends a clearer message than trying to persuade recalcitrant lawmakers behind the scenes.