Worthy Reads

🤝 Davos Dealings: Against the backdrop of the World Economic Forum in Davos, The New York Times’ David Kaufman spotlights joint efforts between Israel and its Gulf allies to address regional challenges. “Kelsey Goodman, associate director for the Middle East and North Africa for the World Economic Forum, said ‘the climate and energy nexus is top of mind at the annual meeting,’ particularly when it comes to the Mideast-North Africa region, known as MENA. Those nations are expected to turn out in record numbers at Davos, whose talks are being seen as a springboard for next year’s COP28 climate summit to be held in Dubai, Ms. Goodman said. The trend, she said, toward greater engagement on climate issues from MENA policymakers and business leaders is a reflection of momentum on climate solutions in the region…. But with their shared desert topography and collective climate crises, green partnerships like the Watergen agreement have become among the most vibrant arenas for cooperation. Israel provides decades of environmental research, technology and manufacturing, while the oil-rich gulf nations deliver funding and access to new markets. ‘This type of regional harmonization makes a lot of sense,’ Ms. Goodman said, ‘because the Middle East and gulf are far more suited to tech-based — rather than nature-based — environmental solutions’ to climate change.” [NYTimes]

🎓 Harvard Headache: In TheJerusalem Post, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expresses concerns about antisemitic undertones in The Nation’s recent coverage of Harvard’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, which decided against offering a fellowship to Israel critic Kenneth Roth. “It’s a textbook case of classic antisemitism: It’s not the leadership of the Kennedy School that made this decision, oh no. It’s the powerful and monied Jewish elite that really influences things behind the scenes. In short, the article plays into the classic antisemitic trope of Jewish power and control – without providing any evidence that any of these Jewish donors or groups played any role in influencing the decision to derail Ken Roth’s fellowship. At a time when more and more Americans are buying into antisemitic tropes, it’s deeply disturbing that The Nation is providing fodder for the antisemitic notion that Jews have too much power in the US. Yet, it is not unsurprising. As the leading journal of the far-left for decades, [The Nation] has a history of virulent opposition to Israel, publishing inflammatory rhetoric and prominent critics of the Jewish state, including the co-founder of the BDS movement Omar Barghouti, who has expressed his view there should be no Jewish state at all. And The Nation appointed Mohammed El-Kurd, who has compared Israelis to Nazis and given voice to the blood libel trope, as their ‘Palestine correspondent’ in 2021.” [JPost]

🔍 Dissecting DEI: In The New York Times, Jesse Singal looks into the impact of diversity, equity and inclusion training programs, highlighting a lack of evidence to show that they are effective and the possibility that in some cases they are actually damaging. “If diversity trainings have no impact whatsoever, that would mean that perhaps billions of dollars are being wasted annually in the United States on these efforts. But there’s a darker possibility: Some diversity initiatives might actually worsen the D.E.I. climates of the organizations that pay for them. That’s partly because any psychological intervention may turn out to do more harm than good. The late psychologist Scott Lilienfeld made this point in an influential 2007 article where he argued that certain interventions — including ones geared at fighting youth substance use, youth delinquency and PTSD — likely fell into that category. In the case of D.E.I., Dr. Dobbin and Dr. Kalev warn that diversity trainings that are mandatory, or that threaten dominant groups’ sense of belonging or make them feel blamed, may elicit negative backlash or exacerbate pre-existing biases. Many popular contemporary D.E.I. approaches meet these criteria.” [NYTimes]

🇵🇦 Panama Problem: In The Washington Post, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, an advisory board member of United Against Nuclear Iran, calls on the U.S. to take action to stop Panama from helping Iran to circumvent oil sanctions. “Such pressure can be applied in a variety of ways. The new Congress should investigate Panama’s role in facilitating sanctions evasion, and the Biden administration should add every Panamanian-flagged vessel that has carried sanctioned cargoes, their owners and their operators to the U.S. list of ‘specially designated nationals.’ Doing so blocks entities’ assets, subjects them to seizure and freezes them out of doing business in the United States. President Biden should also punish all individuals and entities making up the universe of so-called maritime service providers participating in Iran’s sanctions evasion. They have avoided accountability for too long.” [WashPost]



📣 A Voice from the Iranian Diaspora: The Financial Times’ Andrew England interviews Iranian-British actress Nazanin Boniadi about the protests in her home country. “Boniadi has been among the most outspoken figures in the large Iranian diaspora, spread across the US, Canada, the UK and elsewhere, about the nation’s theocratic leadership. She has held talks with top US officials, spoken at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council and addressed a demonstration attended by thousands. Her role, she tells me, is on the world stage, using her Hollywood profile to relay the messages of the protesters. While the theocracy has been severely rattled by the resilience and scope of the unrest, experts inside and outside the country caution that it is not about to fall. But Boniadi, like others in an increasingly activist diaspora, has seized on it as a moment to intensify pressure on the regime, hoping it could ultimately usher in change. The dramatic nature of the protests, with many women braving bullets and batons to demonstrate, has bolstered those efforts as it has ensured greater global attention on Iran compared with previous bouts of unrest. Boniadi likens the moment to the anti-apartheid movement, and describes what’s taking place as the ‘first female-led revolution of our time.’” [FT]