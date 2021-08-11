on the hill

Additional Iron Dome aid now up to Congress, Biden admin says

U.S. Bureau of Energy Resources Special Envoy Amos Hochstein delivers a speech during opening ceremony of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016.

With the Biden administration voicing “unequivocal support” for Israel’s request for additional funding for its Iron Dome missile-defense system, the responsibility to fulfill the request now lies with Congress, administration officials told a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday. During the hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterrorism, intended to examine U.S. security assistance throughout the Middle East, senators questioned the U.S.’s current military aid posture throughout the region, although Israel aid went uncontested, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

Changing hands: Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul told committee members that Israel’s request for resupply for the Iron Dome is now in Congress’ hands, as it must approve the additional appropriations. “We have unequivocally stated our support for supplemental appropriations and support of replenishing and expanding the system. We have consulted extensively with Congress and provided information paperwork to you all to support how you choose to proceed in funding the request,” Stroul said.

Increase or decrease? Subcommittee Chair Chris Murphy (D-CT) questioned whether, instead of providing increasing aid to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the U.S. should instead be seeking to deescalate the Middle East arms race, referring to his discussions with Iranian officials. “I think there’s some truth to one of the things they consistently say, which is that our missiles are primarily pointed at the Saudis. And every time you sell them more — every time you give them and the Emiratis more equipment and more lethality and more capability, we invest more in our own,’” Murphy said. Ranking Member Todd Young (R-IN) argued that U.S. deterrence against Iran has failed, citing the country’s spate of aggressive regional activities, and suggested that reestablishing deterrence might involve increasing aid. “Foreign arms sales can be one tool that assists in that overall endeavor,” he said.

Reevaluating: Murphy also probed U.S. aid to Egypt, which has seen ongoing government oppression and human rights violations, some of which the Egyptian military has participated in. “Isn’t there a risk at some point that if there’s no consequence for a country like Egypt to continue this crackdown on political dissent and speech, that it compromises our ability to lead the world when it comes to the advancement of democracy and human rights?” Murphy asked. He also questioned whether U.S. aid is still “necessary in order to prompt Egypt to achieve a detente with Israel,” or if that relationship, and the U.S.-Egypt relationship, would persist unchanged if the U.S. withdrew a portion of its aid.

Bonus: The Senate unanimously adopted an amendment introduced by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) to the Democrats’ $3.5 billion budget reconcilian resolution expressing support for “preventing terrorist actions against the U.S. and its allies, and to ensure U.S. tax dollars do not benefit terrorist organizations such as Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”