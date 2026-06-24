EXCLUSIVE

Robert Kraft’s antisemitism group names advisory board of business and political leaders

The inaugural group includes former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan

The Blue Square Alliance Against Hate announced on Tuesday the formation of its inaugural advisory board to help guide the organization.

The five board members of the organization, founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, includes former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan; Dentons CEO Kate Barton; Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; and Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav.

The organization said the board will advise on strategy to combat antisemitism and help deepen institutional relationships.

“Their engagement sends a powerful message: combating antisemitism and hate is a shared responsibility, and one that needs leadership,” Kraft said in a statement. “This group embodies the values of the Blue Square Alliance, and we are deeply grateful that they are bringing their experience, perspective, and influence to our mission as we continue to build bridges.”

“Bank of America supports the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate because antisemitism and other forms of hate must be called out and addressed,” said Moynihan. “I look forward to working with the other members of the advisory group.”