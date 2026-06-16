EYE ON THE PRIZE

Ivanka Trump unveils Meta partnership with Blinded Veterans Association to distribute AI glasses to visually impaired veterans

The initiative, timed with America’s 250th anniversary, was inspired by a Desert Storm veteran who lost his sight in combat

Ivanka Trump on Friday announced a collaboration between Meta and the Blinded Veterans Association that aims to donate Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to all legally blind American veterans, which the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates number roughly 130,000. The event was co-hosted by Meta and UFC.

Speaking at a Freedom 250 reception at Ned’s Club Washington, Trump said Meta will “give every blind veteran in America a free pair of glasses as just a small way to say thank you for your service.”

The initiative was spearheaded by Trump alongside Meta President Dina Powell McCormick, who served as deputy national security advisor for strategy in the first Trump administration.

Speaking at the reception, Powell McCormick said that Meta believes “superintelligence is going to help people find their purpose in life.” On “CBS Morning,” Powell McCormick said she “can’t think of a better way to honor America’s 250th birthday than by giving those who have sacrificed so much a way to make their lives better.”

The program was inspired by Don Overton, an 82nd Airborne Division Army veteran who lost his sight in Desert Storm and worked with Meta’s wearables team.

As detailed on the Ray-Ban website, the glasses can read text and describe surroundings on command, and are increasingly prescribed as an assistive aid. Upon verbal activation, the 12-megapixel camera feature collects visual stimuli to be translated into audio output through open-ear speakers, allowing sight-impaired users to live more independently. Call a Volunteer, another voice-triggered feature, connects the wearer with a person for situations needing human judgment.

The Ray-Bans will be distributed at VA Blind Rehabilitation Centers, where BVA representatives are to provide training for the glasses’ use.

Clinics and rehabilitation centers have already implemented the Meta technology, according to Optometry Times.