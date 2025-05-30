Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Prominent Orthodox leader backs Cuomo for mayor

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on... U.S. aid to Israel

‘The challenge attracted me’: Julio Frenk brings the fight a...gainst campus antisemitism to UCLA

How Congress became impotent on foreign policy

Latest Trump nominee called Israel-Palestinian conflict a ‘p...syop’, promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories 

‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadl...y shooting

Hostages’ long-lasting mental and physical scars of Gaza cap...tivity are treated at ‘Returnees Ward’

Torres warns American Psychological Association to address ‘...persistent and pernicious’ antisemitism in its ranks

Pro-Israel Dems say resumption of Gaza aid will refocus atte...ntion on hostages

Gottheimer’s path to the governor’s mansion runs through New... Jersey’s Jewish community

Bruce Pearl rumored for potential Senate run

Latest Lawler challenger says antisemitism helped motivate h...is congressional bid, accuses Republicans of weaponization

Sens. Cornyn, Blumenthal introduce bill to help Jewish famil...ies recover Nazi-looted art

Israel can’t compete in checkbook diplomacy. These tech lead...ers have other ideas

‘We will not let hatred have the final word,’ Noem says at J...erusalem ceremony honoring slain diplomats 

Report: U.K. one of the top three sources of funding for Ham...as

Pentagon promotes Kingsley Wilson to press secretary despite... history of antisemitic comments

Pro-Israel leaders link anti-Israel radicalism to fatal shoo...ting

Jewish community urges additional action from federal govern...ment following D.C. shootings

Trump escalates war on Harvard by barring all foreign studen...ts

Israeli Embassy victims remembered as ‘the perfect diplomat’... and ‘committed to peace’

Two Israeli embassy employees killed in shooting outside D.C.... Jewish Museum

Sen. Andy Kim urges Homeland Security Secretary Noem to prot...ect Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding

Foreign Minister David Lammy suspends U.K.-Israel free trade... talks

France, U.K., Canada threaten sanctions against Israel

DMFI announces new president and board chair following leade...rship shake-up

Cuomo faces hurdles to winning over Orthodox Jewish voters i...n mayoral race

Syrian group’s Capitol Hill conference abruptly canceled ami...d anti-Israel, Assad regime concerns

Graham urges caution on Syria sanctions relief, following Tr...ump announcement

Trump blasts ‘interventionalists’ and ‘neo-cons’ in Riyadh s...peech

Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar targeted in IDF strike

Judge orders American Muslims for Palestine to disclose fina...ncial documents

Leo Terrell: DOJ plans to use litigation to ‘eliminate antis...emitism’

Emily Damari denounces Pulitzer board for awarding journalis...t who ridiculed hostages

Kash Patel questioned about U.S. attorney nominee’s Nazi tie...s

Haverford College president repeatedly dodges questions at a...ntisemitism hearing

Catholic cardinals shared Italian Jews’ concerns that pope ‘...abandoned’ them, veteran journalist says

Trump says U.S. will stop bombing campaign on Houthis ‘effec...tive immediately’

AJC joins university groups to express concern about Trump a...pproach to campus antisemitism

Union critical of Israel targets Monsey Hasidic community wi...th anti-Lawler ads

Schakowsky retirement sets up Illinois Democratic primary ba...ttle over Mideast policy

Witkoff predicts expansion of Abraham Accords coming soon

Kemp’s decision to pass on Senate race leaves Jewish voters ...up for grabs

Ritchie Torres calls on NYC to cancel Central Park performan...ce by anti-Israel artist Kehlani

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Quick Hits

scoop

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on U.S. aid to Israel

The bill ‘is among some of the most concerning anti-Israel legislation we’ve seen in recent years,’ FDD’s Bradley Bowman said

Valerie Plesch via Getty Images

The U.S. flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol.

By
Marc Rod
May 30, 2025

A group of 22 left-wing House Democrats introduced legislation pushing for a series of sweeping and unprecedented new restrictions on U.S. aid to Israel, requiring specific authorizations from Congress for each transfer of numerous key weapons and guarantees from Israel about their use.

The legislation would prohibit the administration from transferring or selling a series of arms to Israel including several types of bombs, bomb guidance kits and tank and artillery ammunition without the passage of a distinct law from Congress authorizing the individual transfer.

The bill would require Congress, in those authorizations, to identify “the specific purpose or purposes for which such articles or services may be used for.” And Israel would have to provide “written assurances satisfactory to the President” that the weapons would be used in accordance with those specified purposes, as well as in line with existing U.S. arms sales law — which is already binding on Israel — and international law.

The proposal, which stands no chance of passing in the current Congress, goes beyond the conditions that have previously been proposed for U.S. arms sales to Israel or in place for any other recipients of U.S. aid. It contains no emergency waiver provision for the administration, should Israel face an attack.

Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Military and Political Power and a former Senate staffer, told Jewish Insider that the bill “would be an extraordinary measure targeting Israel alone in a unique manner with the clear purpose of depriving Israel of some of the munitions it needs most” and is “among some of the most concerning anti-Israel legislation we’ve seen in recent years.” 

He said that, while Congress has placed conditions on arms transfers to other nations in the past, the requirement of specific congressional approval for each transfer is “particularly aggressive.” He described the bill as “part of a campaign on the far left in this country focused on depriving the world’s only majority Jewish state of the means of self defense.”

“If it were to become law, it essentially is an arms embargo against Israel for these munitions,” Bowman said, making it “incredibly time consuming” to provide those weapons and slow the transfers down by months, and giving anti-Israel members opportunities to further derail the process through procedural means.

The bill is led by Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) and co-sponsored by Reps. Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Becca Balint (D-VT), Andre Carson (D-IN), Greg Casar (D-TX), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Chuy Garcia (D-IL), Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Summer Lee (D-PA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ).

A Ramirez spokesperson told JI that Ramirez introduced the legislation prior to the news of the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington last week. “Out of an abundance of respect and care for the communities and loved ones impacted by the murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, Ramirez and the cosponsoring legislators decided to hold any plan to discuss it publicly, honoring the intention of the legislation to uphold our shared humanity and interconnectedness. We will be sharing more information on the legislation once members return to DC,” the spokesperson said.

Bowman noted that the group in support of this bill is nowhere near a majority in either chamber, but “could be increasingly problematic” as their numbers grow and members gain leadership roles in key committees.

He said the weapons in question are critical for Israel’s operations against Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as for preventing imminent launches of rockets toward Israeli cities. And, he noted, some of the weapons included, like the bomb guidance kits, are designed to improve targeting and decrease civilian casualties, making the effort counterproductive.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice