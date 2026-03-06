Trump: Tucker Carlson has ‘lost his way’

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

DAY 6: Repatriation flights briefly delayed in the air as Iran shoots missiles at Israel

RECENT NEWS

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases da...ngers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war po...wers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolution...s at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for savin...g American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot vo...tes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at na...tional conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-Amer...ican

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprece...dented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in T...ehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congres...sional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspirac...y theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties wi...th Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional ter...ror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach t...o anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote ...next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitis...m raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embra...ce education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘...Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use ...force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel ...to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost becau...se she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relation...s ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC ...clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without sup...port from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land c...omments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooti...ng victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will rema...in welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and ...senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against... Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more securi...ty funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not c...alling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for... being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro...-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting...

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leade...r to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti...-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Comm...ission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories,... pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Ha...rmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Am...ericans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, e...xperts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and... Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing t...urns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as sh...e vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl a...d against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy...,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera F...orum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 20...28 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes fu...rther spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of a...ntisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitis...m office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks back...lash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new ...security grant conditions

Quick Hits

FRIENDS TO FOES

Trump: Tucker Carlson has ‘lost his way’

Trump called out the commentator after he characterized the U.S.-Israeli operation in Iran as ‘absolutely disgusting and evil’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Tucker Carlson at the conclusion of a conversation during Carlson's Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

By
Emily Jacobs
March 6, 2026

President Donald Trump accused Tucker Carlson on Thursday of having “lost his way” following recent criticism from the commentator of the U.S. military operation in Iran, asserting that the former Fox News host was not representing the views of the Make America Great Again movement.

Trump made the comments while speaking to ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Thursday afternoon after being asked about Carlson’s characterization of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli operation as “absolutely disgusting and evil” and his broader attacks on the Trump administration’s friendly relationship with Israel. 

“Tucker has lost his way,” Trump said. “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

In response, Carlson told Status News, “There are times I get annoyed with Trump, right now definitely included, but I’ll always love him no matter what he says about me.”

The president told journalist Rachael Bade on Monday that Carlson’s vocal opposition to his strikes on Iran had “no impact” on him, adding that Carlson “can say whatever he wants.”

“MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” he added, referring to Carlson and Megyn Kelly. 

The criticism came less than a day after Carlson dropped a new episode of his podcast in which he accused the Chabad Lubavitch movement of seeking to start a “religious war” to facilitate the destruction of al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem in order to build the Third Temple on top of its ruins. 

Carlson claimed in the episode that the goal of the Hasidic sect’s movement is the rebuilding of the Temple, based solely on the fact that Orthodox Jews believe that the Temple will be rebuilt when the Messiah comes, a prophetic vision that has been a part of daily Jewish prayer for two millennia. He failed to mention, however, that no mainstream Jewish denomination, including the Hasidic and the Orthodox, advocates for the destruction of the al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, in order to build the Temple. 

Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), the D.C.-based Chabad which engages with foreign and domestic political leaders, told Jewish Insider late Thursday that he welcomed Trump’s rejection of Carlson’s embrace of anti-Israel and antisemitic ideas.

“With regard to Tucker Carlson, the president must have come to the conclusion that while difficult and perhaps unpleasant, his own statement earlier today was necessary,” Shemtov told JI. “In a more perfect world, Tucker might recognize that some of his expressed beliefs simply do not coincide with established facts and historic Jewish beliefs. He might also realize that Israel and the Jewish people are merely an appetizer for the voracious hateful appetite of the Iranian regime. America and the West would be the main course.”

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, chair of the Chabad-affiliated Kentucky Jewish Council, told JI that Carlson’s attacks on the Hasidic group had prompted an outpouring of support from Jewish and non-Jewish supporters.

“This is not someone stumbling. These are intentional choices. They are choices that are intended to make Jews around the world feel unsafe, and they had the exact opposite reaction,” Litvin said of Carlson. “There were more positive tweets about Chabad today than there have been since I’ve been on Twitter, which is, I think, 15 years. There has never been as many positive tweets about Chabad in a day as there are right now.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.