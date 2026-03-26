PHOTO OP

Michael Blake’s campaign home page features picture of him in Israel

The progressive challenger to Ritchie Torres who frequently criticizes Israel has traveled there twice

The campaign website home page for Michael Blake, a progressive challenger to Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) who has made his criticism of Israel a centerpiece of his campaign, features a picture of Blake in Israel.

Blake was once a strong supporter of the Jewish state, and traveled there with the AIPAC-backed American Israel Education Foundation and with the New York Jewish Community Relations Council.

In the photo, part of a gallery on the campaign home page, Blake poses, holding a Bible, in front of signage for the White Synagogue, one of the oldest synagogues in Israel located in the ancient village of Capernaum on the Sea of Galilee.

Capernaum holds particular significance for Christians given that it is thought to be where Jesus lived and taught, and the home of Saint Peter.

Blake’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.