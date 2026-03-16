CHARGES FILED

Alleged perpetrators of attack on Israeli Americans arrested, but not charged with hate crimes

The victims claimed they were targeted for speaking Hebrew; the Santa Clara district attorney said the case remains an ‘active investigation’

Three men accused of assaulting two Israeli American men outside a restaurant in a Silicon Valley shopping mall last week were arrested on Monday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced. The alleged assailants were charged with both misdemeanor and felony offenses, but they were not charged with hate crime-related offenses.

On Sunday, March 8, videos show the two men being assaulted in the middle of the day as other diners and shoppers looked on. The victims, Lior Zeevi, 47, and Daniel Levy, 48, told The Jewish News of Northern California that the attack began after they were overheard speaking Hebrew, and that one of the assailants yelled “f***ing Jew.” According to a police report, a witness heard one of the perpetrators shout “Don’t f*** with Iran” as he ran away.

The charges filed “do not reflect allegations of a hate crime at this time. However, this remains an active investigation,” according to a statement from the Santa Clara DA. A spokesperson for the DA’s office declined to comment when asked why hate crimes charges were not filed.

The San Jose Police Department said last week that it was investigating the incident as a hate crime. The police report identified the attack as a hate crime in which the victims were targeted for their ethnicity or nationality.

The alleged attackers were named as Bruneil Henry Chamaki, 32, Roma Akoyans, 20, and Ramon Akoyans, 18. Chamaki appears to be an attorney who recently left a law firm in Sacramento, according to his LinkedIn. He is also the founder of Assyrian Advisors, an organization for the Assyrian community, a Christian ethnic group indigenous to Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria. A LinkedIn page for Roma Akoyans lists him as an intern for Assyrian Advisors.

“We won’t tolerate pummeling a victim on the ground in front of a restaurant or anywhere, and we will hold the perpetrators fully accountable,” Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosen said Monday.