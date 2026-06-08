DAMAGE CONTROL

Democrats grilled over Graham Platner’s baggage

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Mark Warner declined to defend the embattled Maine Senate candidate, but Rep. Ro Khanna said he’ll continue to support him

Top Democrats faced questions over Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s scandals on Sunday, days after The New York Times shared details of abusive behavior alleged by past romantic partners.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who has endorsed Platner, said he continues to support him even as he criticized Platner’s past behavior and said his campaign should not attack his accusers, while Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) declined to offer any support for Platner and said that Platner and Maine voters will need to address the scandal.

Khanna, who campaigned with Platner in Maine after last week’s Times scoop, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Platner’s past actions were “misogynistic, they were shameful, they were wrong, but they didn’t come as a surprise to a lot of the folks in Maine,” arguing that the state’s voters knew the presumptive Democratic nominee went through a dark period after his time serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“He took accountability, he himself has said that it was shameful,” Khanna said, explaining that he continues to support Platner because of his policy platform. “The Maine voters that I met said they don’t like it. They knew that he had these chapters. They are willing to extend him grace and redemption, and they’re focused now on what he’s running for.”

He said that if there was “evidence of violence” or “evidence of sexual assault” he would not be supporting Platner.

One of Platner’s ex-girlfriends interviewed by theTimes detailed instances when Platner was physically aggressive, including forcing her into a room and preventing her from leaving. She said he had also grabbed her hard enough to leave marks.

“Even according to The New York Times piece, they said there was no harm, no injury. There was toxicity, and there was verbal intimidation, which I condemn,” Khanna told host Margaret Brennan. “But Graham has made it clear that there was no evidence of violence. That to me is a red line.”

He also defended Platner’s ex-partners, and said that Democrats should not be attacking them, praising them for coming forward, even as Platner’s campaign has disparaged one of the accusers as a Republican operative.

“They should not attack her. They should not attack The New York Times reporters who wrote the story,” Khanna said.

In an interview with ABC News’ “This Week,”, Warner declined to offer any support for Platner, and suggested he wants to stay far away from the issue.

“If the allegations are true, they are disturbing. End of the day, though, Maine voters are going to decide this,” Warner continued, adding that he’s focused on his own reelection campaign in Virginia.

Asked about whether Platner has handled the issue properly, Warner said that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign appeared to rewrite the rules of what was acceptable in the political realm. He suggested that similar activity would likely have been considered more damaging in decades past.

“At the end of the day, American voters will make those decisions,” Warner said. “I don’t know Mr. Platner, I’ve never met him. I would just say this: the allegations [that] are made, I think you ought to have at least some attempt to prove … or disprove them, if that’s the case.”

He said that he wishes “all candidates in both parties maybe held themselves to a different standard,” before again reiterating that it’s up to Maine voters to judge whether Platner’s past is disqualifying.

Jeffries also declined to offer support for Platner in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Briefing” show.

“Violence against women in any way, shape or form is unacceptable. It’s a red line, and nobody should cross that,” Jeffries said. “Any abuser who comes forward has to be treated with dignity and respect.”

He said, however, he isn’t involved in the Maine Senate race and that he hasn’t spoken about the race with Khanna.

Asked whether Platner’s candidacy, and Platner’s attacks on AIPAC and the pro-Israel community, are evidence that the Democratic Party has an antisemitism problem, Jeffries said that Platner is “going to have to speak for himself,” but that antisemitism shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

“We should all be committed to crushing antisemitism and all other forms of hatred into the ground,” Jeffries said.

Pressed subsequently about Adam Hamawy, the Democratic New Jersey Congressional nominee with a history of connections to convicted terrorists and terrorist organizations, Jeffries — who congratulated Hamawy on his victory last week — repeatedly sidestepped the issue.

“I haven’t spoken to him, he’s going to have to speak for himself and address these allegations,” Jeffries responded, when asked about Hamawy’s testimony in defense of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the terrorist mastermind known as the Blind Sheikh, before pivoting to attacking the administration over the war in Iran and high gas prices.

Pressed again, he criticized Republicans for their own hateful comments and the administration for the rising cost of living.