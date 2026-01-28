Worthy Reads

‘Never Again’ Tested in Iran: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens weighs the White House’s options in Iran against the backdrop of a climbing death toll from the country’s anti-government protests and previous assurances from the Trump administration that it would come to the defense of the demonstrators. “So it’s left to the United States to impose meaningful consequences on the Iranian regime for one of the worst atrocities of this century. Donald Trump told Axios Monday that the Iranians ‘want to make a deal’ that would forestall a military strike. … Do we really want to live in a world in which people like Mohseni-Ejei, the judicial leader, can terrorize people with utter impunity? Have decades of vowing ‘Never again’ — this Tuesday marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz — taught us nothing more than to offer pro forma condemnations when thousands of protesters are gunned down by modern-day Einsatzgruppen?” [NYTimes]

Endgame for Bibi?: In The Wall Street Journal, William Galston talks to Israeli American writer Yossi Klein Halevi about Iran, Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chances in this year’s election. “Public-opinion surveys suggest that Mr. Netanyahu’s effort to evade responsibility for the national-security failings that made possible the massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, has shored up support in his base but not persuaded the voters who will determine the next majority. Most Israelis don’t trust him. If elections were held tomorrow, his coalition would lose. … Mr. Klein Halevi says that Mr. Netanyahu has run out of Houdini-like escapes from political peril and will soon be forced out of office. I hope he’s right. Mr. Netanyahu’s re-election this year would convince many Americans — including American Jews — that the Israel they’ve long cherished has given way to a new Israeli majority that they can neither understand nor support.” [WSJ]

Road to Damascus: In The Washington Post, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raises concerns about the Trump administration’s support for Damascus following recent moves by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to wrest control of Kurdish-held areas from the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces. “Make no mistake: These developments could precipitate a major crisis, not just for minority groups such as the Druze and the Kurds, but for the entire region. If unchecked, we could soon see mass displacement, ethnic cleansing and the possible reemergence of ISIS as a powerful player inside Syria and a global terrorist threat. … If the U.S. doesn’t act fast, the achievements of the first Trump term could be reversed just as the president stands on the verge of realizing his goal of a new era of peace in the Middle East.” [WashPost]

What Gvili’s Return Means: In his Substack “Between Us,” Nadav Eyal considers the political implications of Israel’s retrieval of the body of the final hostage in Gaza. “The return of the last fallen soldier allows the parties to move forward in Gaza. First and foremost, this involves opening the Rafah Crossing, followed by the possibility of further IDF withdrawal from the Strip. At the same time, a technocratic Palestinian government is expected to begin administering the Strip. President Trump has repeatedly made clear — including this week — that Hamas must be disarmed. Israel will not want to carry out any withdrawal before a genuine process of dismantling Hamas begins. … The return of the last fallen Israeli is deeply meaningful, but any Israeli government will struggle to accept any reality in which an armed Hamas continues to rule Gaza, even from behind the scenes.” [BetweenUs]