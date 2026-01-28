The group bankrolling pro-Hamas protests in NYC
Deborah Lipstadt on Saudi's shift
we report on the significant increase in funding to the organizers of a recent pro-Hamas protest near a synagogue in Queens, and talk to former antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt about the potential global implications of Saudi Arabia's pivot toward Islamism and away from moderation. We interview Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican mounting a congressional bid in the blue district currently represented by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, and cover a new Anti-Defamation League report on how AI models are identifying and suppressing antisemitic content.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio is testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this morning about the Trump administration’s actions in and plans for Venezuela following the arrest of former President Nicolás Maduro.
- In the afternoon, Rubio will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado at the State Department. The meeting between Rubio and Machado comes as Reuters reports that U.S. intelligence is questioning whether the country’s interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, will acquiesce to the Trump administration’s demands that Caracas cut ties with U.S. adversaries.
- In Washington tonight, the Kennedy Center is holding a one-day showing of “October 7: In Their Own Words,” a play whose script comes from testimonies of survivors of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks. Read our interview with playwrights Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney here.
- New York City’s Center for Jewish History is hosting a panel discussion this evening about contemporary antisemitism, related to the The Routledge History of Antisemitism, featuring the book’s co-editor, Mark Weitzman, and contributors Susannah Heschel and Maurice Samuels.
- The Jewish Federation Los Angeles will remove the yellow ribbon that was painted on the side of its building — the largest such display in the country, according to the organization — this afternoon in recognition of the return of all 255 hostages to Israel this week.
- In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks today with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a day after the Syrian leader spoke by phone with President Donald Trump, who praised Damascus’ efforts to take control over Kurdish-held areas of the country.
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
A major chapter has ended in the war that began when Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, with the burial of Ran Gvili, the final hostage whose remains were returned earlier this week from Gaza and buried today in his southern Israel hometown of Meitar.
Yet thousands of Israelis continue to be called up for reserve duty and the final aim of the Gaza war — disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza — has yet to be achieved.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, President Donald Trump said that “many countries say we really want to” disarm Hamas, and his advisor Jared Kushner presented the administration’s plan for the next steps in Gaza, which include the destruction of “heavy weapons, tunnels, military infrastructure, weapons production facilities and munitions” in Gaza in the next 100 days. Under the plan, only members of the police appointed by the Palestinian technocratic committee would be able to hold weapons, but Hamas is reportedly seeking to have 10,000 of its members, whom Israel regards as terrorists, remain in the police force.
At the same time, Kushner’s slide deck was much more focused on the “New Gaza,” complete with Dubai-esque futuristic skyscrapers, than it was on the details of how to get Hamas to give up its weapons. “There is no Plan B,” Kushner said regarding Gaza’s future.
In Jerusalem and in Washington, officials expressed skepticism about the prospect of Hamas voluntarily relinquishing its weapons, and whether the International Stabilization Force described in the Gaza ceasefire deal will be up to the task of confiscating those weapons.They view Israeli military action in the Hamas-controlled half of Gaza as the likely scenario.
Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who sits on the Security Cabinet, told Kan Bet radio that while Israel is heaving “a great sign of relief with the return of the hero Ran Gvili … the central thing in stage two [of the Gaza ceasefire] is disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called in a post on X for Trump to “allow Israel to finish the job,” saying that “as to Hamas, nothing has changed. … They don’t seek peace. They only seek destruction. … This has gone on too long.”
FOLLOW THE MONEY
Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall
The group behind a pro-Hamas demonstration near a Queens synagogue earlier this month and a series of other events targeting Jewish religious institutions has deep pockets — and deep roots, which crisscross the country and link it to various extremist cells — according to publicly available tax filings, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports.
Paper trail: The demonstrators who broke into chants of “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here” outside Young Israel of Kew Garden Hills — and triggered outrage over New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s belated condemnation — were affiliated with an outfit known by multiple names: Palestinian Assembly for Liberation (PAL), Al-Awda (Arabic for “the return”) and Palestine Right to Return Coalition (PRRC). But official filings with state and federal authorities reveal that the groups are different monikers of a single nonprofit operation, one whose revenue has exploded in recent years: from just $44,789 in 2022 to $451,903 in 2024, the most recent period for which filings are available.