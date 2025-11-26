trading barbs

Venezuelan FM lashes out after Israel’s Sa’ar points to terror ties

Yván Gil, Venezuela’s foreign minister, calls his Israeli counterpart ‘a war criminal and a genocider’ after Sa’ar flagged connections between Caracas, Iran and its terror proxies

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil accused Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar of being a “war criminal” after Sa’ar spoke about connections between Caracas and Iran and the latter’s terrorist proxies.

Sa’ar made the remarks on Monday in a speech before a joint session of Paraguay’s National Congress in Asunción.

“In South America,” Sa’ar said, “criminals are building narco-terror alliances with the Middle East terror states. The nexus of this network is Venezuela.”

Sa’ar added that Venezuela is driving a destabilizing refugee crisis and serving as a base for Hezbollah terrorists.

In addition, he pointed out that Venezuela hosts an Iranian weapons production facility.

“Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has said openly that Venezuela is part of ‘the axis of resistance,’” Sa’ar added, referring to Iran’s partners in terrorism against Israel. “He said that this axis exists in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean. When he says this, we should believe him.”

Gil, who represents the Maduro regime, which remained in office despite losing an election last year, used his social media accounts to call Sa’ar “a war criminal and a genocider.”

“What he should be doing is not mentioning Venezuela, but preparing to stand trial for the crimes his government commits against the Palestinian people,” he said. “The name of Venezuela is too great for your filthy mouth and hands stained with innocent blood.”

Gil said that Sa’ar represents “the barbarism and systematic violation of all the rules that govern civilized humanity. We don’t care about your opinion … Sooner than later, you will have to answer to international justice.”

Hezbollah is involved in organized crime in Latin America to fund its terrorist operations worldwide. It has long operated in the border area between Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina, which has a large Lebanese population, and later expanded into Venezuela amid deepening ties between Caracas and Tehran. The Iranian proxy is designated a terrorist organization in Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Paraguay, but not in Venezuela or other Latin American states.