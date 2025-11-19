Crown Prince dinner draws capital A-listers
Plus, Texas labels CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood as terror orgs
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and preview the Saudi leader’s schedule today in Washington. We talk to Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Mark Kelly about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ seizure last weekend of a tanker that originated in the United Arab Emirates, and cover Texas’ designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Mike Lawler, Ambassador Charles Kushner and Noam Tibon.
- President Donald Trump is slated to deliver remarks at today’s U.S.-Saudi investment summit in Washington, being hosted by Saudi Arabia during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the capital. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih will kick off the daylong summit at this morning’s plenary. Others slated to speak today include Elon Musk, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, IBM’s Gary Cohn, Alphabet and Google’s Ruth Porat, Andreessen Horowitz’s Benjamin Horowitz, Pfizer’s Albert Bourla, Palantir’s Alex Karp and Anduril’s Matthew Steckman.
- Following his White House sitdown and dinner yesterday (more below), MBS is slated to meet with House members today on Capitol Hill.
- Elsewhere on Capitol Hill, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding confirmation hearings this morning for Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the Trump administration’s nominee to be antisemitism envoy, and former State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce to be deputy U.N. ambassador. Kaploun was a last-minute addition to the SFRC’s schedule, first appearing yesterday afternoon, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
- Tonight in Washington, the Endowment for Middle East Truth is hosting its 16th annual Rays of Light in the Darkness awards dinner. This year’s honorees include Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), the Justice Department’s Leo Terrell, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, Hungarian Ambassador to the U.S. Szabolcs Takacs and Pakistani American journalist Anila Ali.
As 2,000 Jewish philanthropists, activists and professionals prepared to leave Washington on Tuesday as the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly wrapped up, they heard a stern warning from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): Americans must confront antisemitism on both sides, including the right; if they don’t, the nation will face an “existential crisis.”
“I do not want to wake up in five years and find that both major parties in America have embraced hatred of Israel and have tolerated, if not embraced, antisemitism,” Cruz said. Read JI’s coverage of his remarks here.
Cruz has become the most prominent Republican elected official speaking out against a rising tide of right-wing antisemitism. But the weeks following podcaster Tucker Carlson’s interview with neo-Nazi provocateur Nick Fuentes have sparked a reckoning for Republicans, including some who until recently considered antisemitism to be primarily a left-wing phenomenon.
That internal tension was on full display at a Tuesday afternoon conference hosted by the conservative National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism. The group was until recently affiliated with the Heritage Foundation, until the conservative think tank’s president came to Carlson’s defense. Earlier this month the task force members voted to cut ties with Heritage.
The NTFCA gathering, arranged in less than two weeks after the group’s split from Heritage, took place in a basement ballroom at The Line Hotel in Washington. About 100 people were in attendance, among them representatives from Jewish advocacy groups including the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federations of North America and Combat Antisemitism Movement.
The event’s organizers — NTFCA co-chairs Ellie Cohanim, who served as deputy antisemitism special envoy in the first Trump administration; Mario Bramnick, a Florida pastor and president of the Latino Coalition for Israel; and Luke Moon, a pastor and executive director of the Philos Project — took the opportunity to forcefully reject Carlson and other far-right media figures who are gaining clout among conservatives by attacking Israel and its backers, and to issue a call for conservatives to join them in calling out growing animosity toward Jews. They don’t think enough people are doing so.
“I remember Luke, early on, said, ‘Mario, keep your eye on the right.’ I said, ‘Well, look, that’s a fringe. It’s not really important,’” Bramnick said. “But now we’re seeing a very troubling development during President Trump’s second administration within the MAGA movement: antisemitic acts coming from MAGA movement leaders.” The Project Esther report that the task force developed with Heritage last year was focused solely on left-wing antisemitism.
Trump, MBS announce sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets, progress on defense pact
In an Oval Office appearance following their meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced progress on multiple bilateral initiatives, including a U.S.-Saudi defense pact and Riyadh’s purchase of F-35 fighter jets, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports.
What Trump said: Trump indicated Riyadh may receive a similar jet to Israel’s advanced F-35I Adir model: “When you look at the F-35 and you’re asking me ‘Is it the same [as Israel’s]?’ I think it’s going to be pretty similar,” said Trump. “This [Saudi Arabia] is a great ally, and Israel’s a great ally. I know they’d like you [MBS] to get planes of reduced caliber, but I don’t think that makes you too happy. … We’re looking at that exactly right now but as far as I’m concerned, [both countries are] at a level where they should get top of the line.”
Dinner guests: The White House dinner with MBS included, from the business world, Apple CEO Tim Cook; Tesla CEO Elon Musk; Palantir CEO Alex Karp; Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and wife, Christine; Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman and his wife, former MIT professor Neri Oxman; Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; BDT & MSD Partners Vice Chair Dina Powell McCormick; Paramount CEO David Ellison; and Washington Commanders owners Josh and Marjorie Harris. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance; Donald Trump Jr.; and Tiffany Trump were also in attendance, as were Attorney General Pam Bondi and longtime partner John Wakefield; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his wife, Allison Lutnick; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; EPA Director Lee Zeldin; Interior Secretary Doug Burgum; Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Chairman of Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine. From Capitol Hill, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA); Sens. Jim Risch (R-ID) and Dave McCormick (R-PA); and Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee made the trip up Pennsylvania Avenue for the dinner. Fox News’ Bret Baier and Maria Bartiromo were also spotted at the dinner.
