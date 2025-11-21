Netanyahu advisor: Israel ‘not messing around here anymore’ post-Oct. 7

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promote...s ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil... exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming ...back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza w...ar to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her ...antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords... on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for educa...tion in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down ...on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter ...jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘sa...ving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with re...surgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tu...cker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the prec...ipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll en...dorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution acc...using Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials exp...ress concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters i...n race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 de...al as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nominat...ion over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American acade...mic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood,... but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, B...ush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemi...tic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic i...ncumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question ...on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism... with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administra...tion, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in ...a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from g...rief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far lef...t

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies 

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s polici...es 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ...ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuent...es on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement ...for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and credit Trump for achievement

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and ...credit Trump for achievement

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming names

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming ...names

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Israel fixation

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Is...rael fixation

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous antisemite in America’

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous anti...semite in America’

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up call’ for GOP

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up ...call’ for GOP

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemi...tic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, ...Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fuentes

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fu...entes

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close friend’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close frie...nd’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plurality highlights his challenges

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plura...lity highlights his challenges

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting antisemitism 

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting anti...semitism 

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressive politics with Jewish allyship

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressiv...e politics with Jewish allyship

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, bipartisan opposition

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, ...bipartisan opposition

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sov...ereignty over Temple Mount

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounti...ng GOP opposition

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish co...mmunity concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape ...the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promot...ing hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Pa...lestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed t...ies with their party

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate camp...aign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law..., not speech codes

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antise...mitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio cond...emn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘imperative’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘impe...rative’

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of his tattoo emerge

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of... his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primar...y challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir i...n January

Quick Hits

SECURITY STRATEGY

Netanyahu advisor: Israel ‘not messing around here anymore’ post-Oct. 7

Speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington, Caroline Glick said that she hoped an ‘accomodation’ could be reached to bring calm to the Syrian border

Matthew Shea

Caroline Glick, international affairs advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking in conversation with the Hudson Institute’s Michael Doran at the think tank’s Washington headquarters, Nov. 21, 2025

By
Matthew Shea
November 21, 2025

Israel has adopted a new mindset in its defense strategy since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, Caroline Glick, international affairs advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Thursday in Washington.

“One of the things that all of Israel’s enemies have to understand, and our friends as well, is that we’re not messing around here anymore,” said Glick. “Whether you’re Turkey, the Houthis, whomever you happen to be, you want to try to kill the Jews, it’s not going to work.”

Glick, speaking in conversation with the Hudson Institute’s Michael Doran at the think tank’s Washington headquarters, discussed opening talks with Syria, eyeing Azerbaijan as a candidate for the Gaza stabilization force and Israel’s new defense mindset amid reemerging threats from Hezbollah. 

Following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, questions have remained about the country’s relationship with Israel and whether Damascus will pose a threat to Jerusalem’s security. Reports have indicated that Damascus is seeking an end to the Israeli presence in a U.N. buffer zone inside Syria, which troops entered to protect Israel’s borders. Meanwhile, Israel is calling for the demilitarization of southwest Syria, however no agreement has yet been made. 

Glick said that while an agreement could still be far off, talks between the countries have opened up, adding that the prime minister, defense minister and head of the army were on the Syrian side of the border on Wednesday “to assess the situation there.”

“We’re engaged and we have made our expectations clear,” said Glick. “We hope that we’ll be able to reach an accommodation with them, that’s our hope. But part of reaching an accommodation that’s stable is ensuring our concerns are met.”

“We have a doctrine post-Oct. 7, which is no hostile forces on our border,” Glick added. “It’s important to us that Syria cannot be militarized. We’ve seen some concerning aspects of what the new regime is doing, so we’re distrusting and we’re verifying and like to share our concerns with our American allies.”

Glick also touched on the situation in Gaza. On Monday, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution backing President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, which was supported by several nonvoting Arab allies. 

“We feel comfortable with the resolution largely because it’s President Trump, the best president that we’ve ever had in the White House, by far,” said Glick. “We know that he shares our commitment to achieving [our] goals.”

Experts told Jewish Insider that the passing of the resolution makes moving to Phase 2 of Trump’s 20-point plan more plausible and creates a legal framework for the international stabilization force. The composition of such a force is still unknown as countries have either been unwilling to provide troops, or their proposed involvement has raised concerns from Israel.

Glick said one country that could be involved in such a force is Azerbaijan, stressing the close partnership the two nations have shared for decades.  

“One of the countries we’ve been looking at is Azerbaijan,” said Glick. “In their lifestyles and in their creed they are definitely not at all sympathetic to jihadists of the ilk of Hamas, and so from that perspective they fit the bill, because you can’t have forces inside of Gaza that are supportive of Hamas. It has to be a force that’s willing to actually confront Hamas.”

During Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Israel in October, reports surfaced that Turkey could be willing to join the stabilization force — a possibility that was strongly objected to by Israel due to Ankara’s deep ties to Hamas and hostile posture toward the Jewish state. Glick reiterated that having Turkish forces in Gaza is “not going to happen,” pointing to the soured relations between the two countries.

“It’s true that they are a NATO ally and it’s true that they have close relations with the United States, and that’s great, but they don’t have great relations with us, and it’s not because of Israel,” said Glick. “Israel is not calling for the conquest of Turkey. So, we’re not on a good base with Ankara.”

Glick noted that while Turkish NGOs operate in Israel and Gaza, military forces are “a different issue.” She added that Turkey has in the past directed Hamas to plan attacks in Europe. 

After Oct. 7, Israel faced threats from across the region, including from Hezbollah in Lebanon, which led to the displacement of over 60,000 residents from northern Israel. In September 2024, Israel eliminated 70% of Hezbollah’s launch capabilities and eliminated leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to a report published by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. Two months later, Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire. However, some experts are worried that Hezbollah’s rebuilding could reignite conflict.

“Hezbollah is trying to be tough guys and rebuild their forces with the intention of restoring the pre-war conditions along the northern border,” said Glick. “We have no intention of allowing a situation to arise along the northern border where the citizens in the border communities are going to have to leave again or be subjected to the kind of threat we experienced. It’s just not going to happen”

Glick said that Israel is trying to “destroy weapons and hubs of operations” that are viewed as a threat. 

“[Hezbollah is] moving very quickly. They are highly motivated, they desperately want to get back in the game,” said Glick. “It’s not going to be allowed.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.